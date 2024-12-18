RadioandMusic
News |  18 Dec 2024 13:37 |  By RnMTeam

Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 concludes with unforgettable musical milestones

MUMBAI: Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 wraps up after delivering an extraordinary journey of soul-stirring music, dynamic collaborations, and innovative storytelling. With a focus on redefining how music is experienced, this season has set new benchmarks by weaving together diverse sounds, traditions, and emotions. Over the course of this season, some of the prominent names in the industry came together with emerging talents to create a musical extravaganza that resonated with audiences across generations, especially connecting with Gen Z through its evocative storytelling and visual splendour.

Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 created a unique visual storyline for each song, blending powerful visual narrative and giving a unique intriguing audio-visual experience to Gen Z audience. From joy of falling in love to the rush of fast-paced lives, the season explored themes that connected deeply with listeners across India.

A standout moment of the season was the electrifying debut collaboration between global music icon Diljit Dosanjh and the sensational dance crew The Quick Style for their song Magic. This first-of-its-kind partnership brought a fresh, global vibe to the platform, leaving fans spellbound. The season also presented a stunning lineup of artists with MC Square and Mohito who talked about artist talked about the inspiration behind the soul-stirring Haryanvi composition that captures the essence of every girl's quest for self-discovery and empowerment. Shreya Ghoshal, whose emotive renditions and personal connections to the themes left an indelible mark along with Sunidhi Chauhan, who captivated listeners with her powerful voice and dynamic performance, and Neha Kakkar along with Kamla Devi, whose energetic and heartfelt artistry brought an entirely fresh dimension to the platform. Alongside these stalwarts, artists like Swanand Kirkire, DigV, Shashwat Sachdev, and Kanishk Seth added depth and diversity, creating music that was both innovative and deeply rooted in Indian traditions. Additionally, the season celebrated India’s diverse musical traditions, featuring tracks in Marathi, Haryanvi, Kumaoni, Punjabi, and Hindi, making it a true reflection of the country’s cultural richness.

As Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 concludes, the platform is already gearing up for an exciting third season. Sharing his thoughts on the future, Shantanu Gangane, Senior Director, Integrated marketing, The Coca-Cola Company spokesperson, said: "In this season of Coke Studio, innovation and visual storytelling took center stage. We’re grateful for the artists’ exceptional work and remain dedicated to discovering new talent and connecting with our audience. We will continue creating shared experiences and lasting memories through the power of music."

Overall Impact

Throughout the season, several tracks emerged as fan favorites and trending hits:

• MAGIC and SONCHADI was a standout on social media platforms, trending with 347k and 114k reels respectively.

• MAGIC achieved remarkable success on YouTube, becoming the most loved song with over 34Million views.

• Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 achieved an incredible milestone, reaching over 1 billion people.

With production and distribution handled by UMI, listeners can access Coke Studio Bharat on all audio over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music, and others. Ankur Tewari's idea has been brought to life through a video production partnership between UMI and Colosceum Media.

Ankur Tewari the curator of Coke studio Bharat shares his thought, “The past two years with Coke Studio Bharat have been transformative—a journey to bridge borders with the heartbeat of South Asian folk music, blending heritage with modern stories. From the think tank of KJ Singh, Kausar Munir, and Swanand Kirkire to the incredible talent that shaped each song, it’s been a profound experience to say the least. Working alongside iconic talents through the seasons has been inspiring beyond words. I have now decided to take some time away to focus on my own music, and use these stories and influences, as inspiration for new songs. Immense gratitude to Team Coca-Cola, UMG, and Misfits Inc. for their unwavering support. Wishing Coke Studio Bharat continued success and a radiant future.”

Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 redefined India’s musical landscape, combining tradition with innovation and connecting with a Gen Z audience through emotions and visual storytelling.

