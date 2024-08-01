Celebrate Friendship Day and get ready to groove with Sanam, Ritviz, and Zaeden at The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam

MUMBAI: Yaars of Mumbai, get ready to witness the ultimate friendship day celebration. The House of McDowell’s Soda is thrilled to announce the return of The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam, an electrifying musical extravaganza set to take place on 4th August 2024 at NSCI Dome, Mumbai. The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam promises to elevate this friendship day to new heights so brace yourselves to a star-studded night vibing alongside your yaars.

Featuring a stellar lineup of Gen Z favorites Ritviz, Sanam, Lisa, Lothika & Zaeden, Yaari Jam promises to have everyone grooving and singing along to the latest chart-topping hits. The House of McDowell's Soda has long been associated with the heartwarming tales of Yaari serving as a catalyst for friendships and solidarity through its compelling storytelling. Yaaron Waali Baat highlights the limitless possibilities that arise from meaningful connections and how small gestures can leave a lasting impact on friends.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India, said “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate this Friendship Day with Yaari Jam, to make it the most unforgettable experience for all the yaars! At The House of McDowell’s Soda, we passionately believe in the transformative power of friendships to uplift and empower individuals. This year, Yaari Jam is set to exceed all expectations with an electrifying lineup of artists, guaranteeing an unparalleled celebration of friendship. Join us as we unite yaars across the nation, celebrating the true spirit of friendship and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Let’s make this Friendship Day the most joyous and empowering event ever!”

Speaking on the occasion, Sanam said “We are excited to be part of Yaari Jam as it's more than just a music concert. We can't wait to perform alongside the other artists to contribute to an unforgettable evening of music and camaraderie that will resonate with everyone attending. It's about celebrating the essence of 'Yaaron Waali Baat' that House of McDowell's Soda embraces so beautifully."

Speaking on the association, Lisa Mishra said “The stage is where we transform music into a living, breathing experience. We’re coming together to create something special at Yaari Jam, an evening filled with energy, connection, and unforgettable moments. Let’s make this concert a celebration of our shared love for music and friendships.

Zaeden said “Being part of Yaari Jam means being part of something bigger, celebrating friendship through music. I’ll be singing all the new songs from my album “Zaeden 02” and really excited about the new set. I can't wait to share the stage with some of my favorite artists and make you all have the best time ever!”

The event is produced by Tribevibe, supported by SPONCO, & Ticketing partner– Book My Show.

Together let’s celebrate the essence of friendship at Yaari Jam and create memories that will last a lifetime!

Link to buy tickets: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/mcdowell-s-yaari-jam/ET00403074v