News |  06 Nov 2024 13:25 |  By RnMTeam

‘Gubbara’ by Amit Trivedi: A feel-good anthem for every mood

MUMBAI: 6th November 2024, Amit Trivedi, renowned Indian music director, composer, and singer released his most-awaited album Azaad Collab. Alongside the album, he unveiled the music video for ‘Gubbara’. The song is rendered by Amit Trivedi, with beautiful lyrics penned by Kausar Munir.

Gubbara has an uplifting energy and vibe that will get the listeners moving. The song is a perfect fit to uplift someone on a bad day. The stunning visuals and elaborate sets enhance the song's appeal, creating a captivating experience that surprises viewers and complements the track’s vibrant energy. Amit Trivedi fans are in for a treat, enjoying his music's joy like never before. His dynamic voice brings the song to life, adding depth to its meaning that resonates with its listeners.

More than just a song, Gubbara celebrates the joys of life and music. The free-spirited beats of the track encapsulate listeners and viewers. Experience the magic of Gubbara and discover the brilliance of Amit Trivedi and his music. Gubbara is a stand-out song in the album that combines soulful music with meaningful lyrics.

Azaad Collab by Amit Trivedi, the highly anticipated album featuring 22 Indian music artists with 13 brilliant tracks, has finally arrived, offering listeners songs to vibe with for every occasion. Gubbara, along with all the other songs from Azaad Collab, is now streaming on all music platforms. ---------
