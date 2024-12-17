RadioandMusic
Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Production drop a tease video of the title track #FatehKarFateh Ft. Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Production have dropped a tease video of the title track of film Fateh i.e., #FatehKarFateh, a patriotic melody by Arijit Singh, and it’s already sparking powerful emotions. The track delves into the heart of courage, the grit of a fight, the triumph over injustice, and the glory of victory. The song showcases striking visuals of resilience and the relentless pursuit of justice, with Sonu Sood leading the charge. Paired with Arijit Singh’s magnetic voice, #FatehKarFateh promises to be more than just a song—it’s a call to action. The theme resonates deeply, making it an anthem for those who believe in fighting for what’s right. This track is set to redefine how we perceive musical storytelling.

The full song drops tomorrow, so prepare to be moved. Let #FatehKarFateh ignite your spirit and inspire you to rise. Fateh, directed by Sonu Sood and produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, is a gripping tale of an ex-special ops operative delving into the depths of a cybercrime syndicate. Starring Sonu Sood alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, the film is slated for release on January 10, 2025.

