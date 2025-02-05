RadioandMusic
News |  05 Feb 2025 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Vicky Kaushal dazzles Jaipur, grooves to 'Jaane Tu' from 'Chhaava' at Raj Mandir

MUMBAI: Jaipur witnessed a wave of electrifying energy as Vicky Kaushal set the stage on fire at the iconic Raj Mandir Theatre, grooving to the soul-stirring love anthem Jaane Tu from Chhaava. The promotional event, brimming with fanfare and excitement, turned into an unforgettable celebration as the crowd erupted in cheers, matching Vicky’s enthusiasm beat for beat.

As the Jaane Tu fever took over, Vicky’s effortless moves and infectious energy had fans roaring with excitement, making it one of the biggest highlights of the evening. The chartbuster, composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, sung by the inimitable Arijit Singh, and penned by the poetic genius Irshad Kamil, has already taken over playlists everywhere. The song beautifully encapsulates the eternal love between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, played by Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava.

Sharing his gratitude for the overwhelming love he received in Jaipur, Vicky took to social media with a heartfelt message:

"Humesha ki tarah, you guys turned up with some insane energy and bohot saara pyaar! Thank you. See you all in cinemas on 14th Feb. Har Har Mahadev !!! "

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' has music presented by Sony Music India and releases on the 14th of February. From its music album, 'Jaane Tu' is out now and available on all streaming platforms.

