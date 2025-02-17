Ed Sheeran’s India Tour: Football with John Abraham, scooter rides with Arijit Singh and more!

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran is truly living the ultimate Indian experience during his tour, and fans are joking that he now deserves an Aadhaar card! The singer recently shared his third India photo dump, featuring unexpected moments—from bonding over football with John Abraham to midnight scooter rides with Arijit Singh.

One of the highlights was Sheeran’s visit to a girls’ football club in Shillong, where he gifted pink jerseys to the team. Sharing the moment on social media, he wrote:

“NorthEast United FC x Ed Sheeran...On this +-=÷x Tour, we’re only multiplying happiness! ”

Fans were thrilled to see the global star and Bollywood actor John Abraham together, with one commenting:

“The most unexpected collab of 2025 (in terms of Indian football).”

John’s wife Priya Runchal also shared pictures of their meet-up with Sheeran and their experience attending his Shillong concert.

The singer’s adventure didn’t stop there! His photo dump included:

• A late-night scooter ride with Arijit Singh in the singer’s hometown, Jiaganj, West Bengal.

• A picture of Sheeran posing with Shane Warne’s iconic Rajasthan Royals jersey.

• A sweet moment of his father wearing a kurta while enjoying Indian food.

With every new post, Sheeran is proving that he isn’t just touring India, he’s embracing it!