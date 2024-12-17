From Monopoly moves India to thrilling performances in Australia and New Zealand, let’s take a look at King’s electrifying 2024

MUMBAI: King, the voice behind hits like Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan, has been on a roll this year. 2024 has turned out to be a milestone in his career with the release of Monopoly Moves, an album that has been showered with love by fans across the globe. Adding to his list of firsts, King hosted one of its king listening tours across India. Building on that momentum, King brought his electrifying energy to Australia and New Zealand, leaving fans thrilled with unforgettable performances. In cities like Sydney and Auckland, the energy he brought to the stage combined with the enthusiasm of the crowds made for nights that fans won’t forget anytime soon. The concerts felt like a true recognition of King’s music and the incredible bond he shares with his fans abroad. His ability to command the stage and fill the room with such contagious energy and excitement is something special. With 2024 having been such a successful year for King, it’s clear that King is only just getting started, and bigger things are on the horizon.