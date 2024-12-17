RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Dec 2024 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

From Monopoly moves India to thrilling performances in Australia and New Zealand, let’s take a look at King’s electrifying 2024

MUMBAI: King, the voice behind hits like Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan, has been on a roll this year. 2024 has turned out to be a milestone in his career with the release of Monopoly Moves, an album that has been showered with love by fans across the globe. Adding to his list of firsts, King hosted one of its king listening tours across India. Building on that momentum, King brought his electrifying energy to Australia and New Zealand, leaving fans thrilled with unforgettable performances. In cities like Sydney and Auckland, the energy he brought to the stage combined with the enthusiasm of the crowds made for nights that fans won’t forget anytime soon. The concerts felt like a true recognition of King’s music and the incredible bond he shares with his fans abroad. His ability to command the stage and fill the room with such contagious energy and excitement is something special. With 2024 having been such a successful year for King, it’s clear that King is only just getting started, and bigger things are on the horizon.

Tags
Tu Aake Dekhle Maan Meri Jaan New Zealand Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 17 Dec 2024

Bollywood Music Icon Sneha Khanwalkar Partners with Pocket FM to redefine its Sonic Branding and create world’s First Crowdsourced Sonic Tune

MUMBAI: What happens when Bollywood brilliance meets global creativity?

read more
 | 17 Dec 2024

OrangeGlobal Stories unveils a revolutionary platform ‘Eshtory’ for audio storytelling

MUMBAI: OrangeGlobal Stories has set a new benchmark in the audio entertainment space with the announcement of its pioneering platform ‘Eshtory’, exclusively dedicated to original fiction audio storytelling.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2024

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ is coming soon, announces director Mozez Singh in a recent social media post, sending fans into a buzz of excitement

MUMBAI: Mozez Singh, the dynamic & experimental filmmaker, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited documentary ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2024

IPRS celebrates cultural bonds at CISAC-APMA conference in Kuala Lumpur

MUMBAI: This week, royalty collection agencies from the Asia-Pacific region convened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the annual CISAC and APMA conference.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2024

Pocket FM collaborates with Bollywood music Icon Sneha Khanwalkar to Create World’s First crowdsourced sonic tune

MUMBAI: Imagine if the tune of your favorite brand was created by you! Audio series platform Pocket FM is making this a reality.

read more

RnM Biz

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

Virgin Music Group and Hungama Digital Media announce alliance to expand music distribution worldwide

Collaboration to Yield New Synergies Expanding Global Reach and Audience Connections read more

India raises a toast to cocktails this new year: 55% prefer cocktails over champagne for special moments, finds 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

MUMBAI: Ahead of the New Year, Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood Music Icon Sneha Khanwalkar Partners with Pocket FM to redefine its Sonic Branding and create world’s First Crowdsourced Sonic Tune

MUMBAI: What happens when Bollywood brilliance meets global creativity? Audio series platform Pocket FM has joined hands with Bollywood’s much-...read more

2
Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ is coming soon, announces director Mozez Singh in a recent social media post, sending fans into a buzz of excitement

MUMBAI: Mozez Singh, the dynamic & experimental filmmaker, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited documentary ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh:...read more

3
Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Production drop a tease video of the title track #FatehKarFateh Ft. Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Production have dropped a tease video of the title track of film Fateh i.e., #FatehKarFateh, a patriotic melody...read more

4
From Monopoly moves India to thrilling performances in Australia and New Zealand, let’s take a look at King’s electrifying 2024

MUMBAI: King, the voice behind hits like Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan, has been on a roll this year. 2024 has turned out to be a milestone in...read more

5
OrangeGlobal Stories unveils a revolutionary platform ‘Eshtory’ for audio storytelling

MUMBAI: OrangeGlobal Stories has set a new benchmark in the audio entertainment space with the announcement of its pioneering platform ‘Eshtory’,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games