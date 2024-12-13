Lost Stories bring back their signature folk sound with latest solo EP ‘SOMA’

MUMBAI: Lost Stories, the iconic Indian DJ/producer duo who are synonymous with dance music in India and South Asia are back with the release of their latest EP ‘SOMA’. Dropping their first original EP this year, this project marks their solo release as Lost Stories after years. Encapsulating three brilliant tracks namely ‘Sooni’, ‘Choolai’ and ‘SOMA’, the EP highlights Lost Stories’ ability to blend traditional Indian sounds with global electronic music aesthetics, creating a dance record that’s bold, innovative, and unapologetically powerful.
The EP has been produced and composed by Lost Stories end-to-end, unleashing a dynamic blend of raw creativity, infectious energy, and their signature sound that promises to captivate listeners from start to finish.
‘Sooni’ sets the tone with its fusion of soulful, vintage 1950s-style vocals and a futuristic, hard-hitting drop, drawing inspiration from the soundtrack of the Indian series ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. The second track from the EP, ‘Choolai’ captures the raw energy from their studio sessions, blending nostalgia, quirkiness, and the signature power that defines Lost Stories. Finally, ‘Soma’ unleashes a pure, unfiltered rage with a deceptive soulful intro that builds into a chaotic drum ‘n’ bass frenzy.
Talking about the release of this EP, Lost Stories share, “‘SOMA’ is a deeply personal EP – it’s a creative playground where we’ve poured our rawest emotions and quirkiest ideas. Each track represents a unique facet of our journey, blending nostalgia, spontaneity, and unapologetic energy. The tracks on this EP have been sitting with us for a few years and we wanted to finally put them out and share it with our listeners. We realised the beauty of these tracks lay in their instrumental essence, capturing the perfect fusion of folk and EDM. The project is a true reflection of who we are as artists, and we can’t wait to see it come alive with our listeners.”
The EP is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with track visualisers that are set to be released on the Lost Stories official YouTube channel. The globally acclaimed artists also recently performed at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai as part of Coke Studio Live alongside renowned South Asian artists such as Abdul Hannan, Hasan Raheem, Kaavish, Shae Gill among several others following their popular remix of Coke Studio’s song ‘Blockbuster’ earlier this year.
