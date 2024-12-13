Amazon Music India unveils 'Best Of 2024’ celebrating top hits, artists & Podcasts

MUMBAI: As the curtain falls on 2024, Amazon Music India invites you on a thrilling retrospective of the year's musical landscape with Best of 2024. From debut chart toppers to fan favourites, Best of 2024 represents the tracks, playlists, artists and podcasts that ruled 2024 on Amazon Music.

Renowned Artists, Sachin-Jigar, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh & Anirudh Ravichander emerged as the highest-streamed artists this year on Amazon Music, crafting the soundscapes that defined 2024. With over 42% of Amazon Music India listeners tuning into Hindi language music, Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz by Karan Aujla is the top track on the India Playlist and Sajni from Laapata Ladies by Ram Sampath, Arijit Singh & Prashant Pandey is the most-streamed Hindi song.

International pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter made waves with her addictive single Espresso, clinching both top international song and artist of 2024. With over 61% of the customers engaging with Punjabi music, Diljit Dosanjh reigned supreme as the top Punjabi artist, with his collaboration on Naina from Crew (featuring Badshah & Raj Ranjodh) emerging as the most-streamed Punjabi song.

Anuv Jain’s song Jo Tum Mere Ho was the most requested song on Alexa on Amazon Music for 2024 and Akshath Acharya's soothing viral hit song Nadaaniyan made them the top Artists of Indian Indie. With the hit track Soulmate from the album Ek Tha Raja, Badshah is the top Artist in Indian Pop. Creating waves across the globe, Hanumankind took the top spot as the Indian Hip-Hop Artist of the year and also his popular song Big Dawgs features in our top playlists across India, Viral Hits, International & many more.

Viral tracks such as Katchi Sera & Asa Kooda by Sai Abhyankkar, made him the top Tamil Artist of 2024 on Amazon Music. Anirudh Ravichander’s compositions for Devara Part 1, Vettaiyan and Indian 2, features him on top Artists India charts for the year. Action-Drama Guntur Kaaram’s thundering composition by Thaman S, makes him the top Artist in Telugu this year.

In Podcasts, Unfiltered by Samdish, Cyrus Says and The Ranveer Show dominated the 2024 top podcasts on Amazon Music. Be A Man, Yaar! Season 2, The Bhootbusters Podcast and Immortal India with Amish also made it to the Editor’s Pick 2024 Podcasts this year. You can listen to these podcasts here.

Commenting on topping the Amazon Music charts for Best of 2024, Anuv Jain expressed, “This year has been truly amazing with Jo Tum Mere Ho reaching milestones on charts across the country. The love and support from listeners have meant so much to me, and it’s something I’ll always cherish. Huge thanks to Amazon Music for featuring my songs on their playlists—it feels incredibly special to be part of something so significant!”

Akshath who is the top Artist for Best of 2024 Indian Indie commented, “This has been an exceptional year, with fans receiving Nadaaniyan so warmly and allowing me to celebrate multiple milestones. Seeing the unprecedented love this song has received and continues to receive is truly gratifying. The support from listeners and Amazon Music has meant so much to me. A huge thank you to Amazon Music for featuring my song on their Best of 2024 playlist.”

Badshah also said ‘This year has been incredible, marked by the release of my 3rd studio album Ek Tha Raja, which includes tracks like 'Soulmate,' 'God Damn,' and 'Daaku’ additionally, my song 'Naina' from Crew, all which have achieved multiple milestones on charts. The love and support from my listeners has been truly heartwarming. A huge thank you to the Amazon Music team for their incredible support and for featuring my music on their playlists—it’s great to be included in their Best of 2024 playlist.’

Sharing his thoughts on the unveiling of the most awaited ‘Best of 2024’ campaign, Head of Amazon Music, India, Rishabh Gupta expressed, “We’re thrilled to showcase the top-performing tracks and artists on our streaming platform for this year. The impressive listener engagement across diverse genres and languages on our streaming service reinforces our dedication to providing every artist an opportunity to reach a global audience.”