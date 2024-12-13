After back to back chartbusters, Dhanda Nyoliwala drops the ultimate romantic banger 'La La La'

MUMBAI: Creating hits after hits like Up to U and the chart topping song Russian Bandana, Dhanda Nyoliwala is back to sweep you off your feet with their latest masterpiece, “La La La”
Becoming the first Haryanvi artist to have 4 songs in Spotify Top 200 India, Dhanda has been unstoppable. In his latest release, "La La La," Dhanda takes listeners on an enchanting journey, pouring his heart out for the woman who has left him utterly captivated. His soulful delivery paired with a catchy melody creates a magical auditory experience that Gen Z and Millennials won't stop streaming.
The music video for "La La La" is pure luxury—shot inside a jaw-dropping Russian palace that screams opulence. Every frame is a feast for the eyes, with ethereal backdrops and Dhanda's charismatic presence turning up the heat.
”I am extremely overwhelmed by the love that the audience has given me for my previous releases and with La La La, I am sure the love will only grow. This song is my way of capturing that magical chaos when someone enters your life and changes everything. Every lyric, every beat, and every frame of the video is a reflection of that whirlwind of emotions. I am really excited for this one to end the year with.” says Dhanda Nyoliwala
