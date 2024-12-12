RadioandMusic
News |  12 Dec 2024 12:59 |  By RnMTeam

Prog Guitarist Rod Rodrigues unleashes video for powerful progressive single 'On The Road'

MUMBAI: Brazilian-Canadian guitarist, music teacher, and songwriter Rod Rodrigues continues to captivate prog rock lovers by releasing the music video for “On The Road,” a dynamic single from his latest album that showcases his evolving musical journey. The album “Tales Of A Changing Life Part 2” was released on October 18th, 2024, and prog fans can look forward to more videos after this one. Rodrigues comments on the single:

"I wrote this song as a tribute to my dad. It blends influences from Rush, Van Halen, and a touch of Brazilian country music. My goal was to create an uplifting, feel-good track perfect for listening to while cruising down the highway.”

The single is part of Rodrigues’ sophomore conceptual album, “Tales Of A Changing Life Part 2," chronicling his life-changing experiences over the past decade. The album features collaborations with renowned musicians such as guitarists Hugo Mariutti, Angel Vivaldi, and Roy Ziv; bassists Heitor Tenorio and Bruno Ladislau; drummers John Macaluso (ARK, TNT, Yngwie Malmsteen, Riot), Rodrigo Abelha, and Lucas Emidio; as well as Orlan Charles (keyboards, piano, and saxophone), Rodrigo Sperandio (Brazilian viola), and vocalists Wesley Poison, Ana Carla de Carli, Andressa Alves, Caroline Grossi, Matheus Grossi, and Francis Botene.

The track “On The Road” reflects Rodrigues’ journey from traditional blues and rock to a more dynamic, progressive sound that embraces creative freedom and symbolizes the challenges and triumphs of starting a new life. It is recommended for fans of Dream Theater, Rush, and Steve Vai.

Watch and listen to the video for “On The Road” ft. Rodrigo Sperandio (Brazilian viola) at https://youtu.be/T1du5ofuRCM

Recommended for fans of Dream Theater, Rush, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, and Angra, "Tales of a Changing Life Part 2" was released on October 18, 2024, and is available at the following links:

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3CwoigV

Bandcamp (CD + Digital) - https://rodrodrigues.bandcamp.com/album/tales-of-a-changing-life-part-2

Video - "Inukshuk" ft. John Macaluso (drums), Angel Vivaldi (second guitar solo) - https://youtu.be/00i4UQ45AGw

Track Listing:
1 – Inukshuk – Feat. Angel Vivaldi and John Macaluso (6:31)
2 – On The Road (5:24)
3 – East Coast Memories – Feat. Roy Ziv (6:24)
4 – Dust In My Eyes (6:01)
5 – Saudade – Feat.Wesley Poison (1:41)
6 – Mom’s Lullaby (5:40)
7 – Tales Of A Changing Life Suite – Feat. Hugo Mariutti (11:32)
Total Time: 42:02

 

 

