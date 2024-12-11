Purple Disco Machine delivers on that dancefloor desire with new album 'Club Paradise'

MUMBAI: Purple Disco Machine pays an ode to his dancefloor roots, finishing the year with the release of his double album ‘Club Paradise’. The internationally acclaimed producer further cemented his position as one of dance music's key figures earlier this year with the release of his third studio album ‘Paradise’, described as a ‘throwback to the golden age of disco ’ and already packed with high calibre collaborations such as Metronomy, Chromeo, Roosevelt, Kungs, Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters, Nile Rodgers, Dabeull, Duke Dumont, Nothing but Thieves or the Magician. Now, Purple Disco Machine has assembled an eclectic mix of producers for an 18-track journey into the club world that he has flourished in. ‘Club Paradise’ encapsulates the collective experience that comes from being on the dancefloor with the highest calibre of remixes, extended mixes and club dubs.

The album opens in quintessential Purple Disco Machine fashion with ‘W.T.P.’ as we are welcomed to ‘Club Paradise’ and introduced to that insatiable desire to dance. Next Marten Hørger swaps out the disco-flair on ‘Beat Of Your Heart’ for a deeper and melodic sound further intensifying ASDIS’ soaring vocals. This flows on seamlessly to Erol Alkan’s stripped-back rework of ‘Dirty Pleasures’ drawing attention to an emphasised bassline and darker elements within the original. The Sponges follow suit with their unique blend of tech-house and funk on their remix of ‘Honey Boy’ accentuating those futuristic Purple Disco Machine synths, making it perfect for a darker disco. ‘Paradisco’ then receives the psychedelic soul treatment from Hifi Sean. As we journey through the dancefloor dedicated tracklist we reach the extended version of the title track ‘Paradise’ which further hones in on the euphoric elements that pair elegantly with Sophie & The Giants’ vocals. Next up is Lifelike’s remix of ‘Bad Company ’ - who craftily maintains the uplifting nu-disco keys of the original while underlining the single’s French-electro capabilities. Maintaining the essence of the album is the Club Dub of ‘Contact’ which is followed by Diogo Strausz’s remix of ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’ which expertly incorporates driving breaks for a groove-filled club mix. We are then reminded of the worldwide anthem and multi-Platinum collaboration with Kungs, ‘Substitution (feat. Julian Perretta)’. The track that dominated airwaves is extended for the dancefloor as is the subsequent track ‘Heartbreaker’ with Chromeo. The album continues with a star-studded affair as Solomun turns Purple Disco Machine’s collaboration with Duke Dumont and Nothing But Thieves ‘Something On My Mind’ into an emphatically atmospheric offering and builds anticipation around the English band’s vocals. A phenomenal tune is worthy of two phenomenal remixes as Braxe + Falcon also put their own French touch on the track, amplifying its funk flair. The already certified club-filler ‘Higher Ground’ maintains its deep-funk elements in the extended version, before respected remixers Blank & Jones drop the tempo on ‘All My Life’, creating not only a refined and hypnotic remix but an ambient version as well. Once again the spoken poetry of Friedrich Lichtenstein is transformed for the dancefloor with the Club Dub of ‘Die Maschine’. Rounding up the disco journey is an essential Purple Disco Machine party-starter and latest release, ‘Get Up 24’, encompassing all the flair and groove that have become synonymous with the Dresden native.

Tino Piontek’s artistry, and even his artist name, Purple Disco Machine, are conspicuously ingrained in the club experience. His affinity for providing disco groove to dancefloors across the globe is as on display as ever with his accolade of being the #2 Beatport Artist of All Time and achieving a Grammy Award for his remix of Lizzo’s ‘About That Time’. In 2024 he captivated audiences at Tomorrowland, Defected Croatia, Arc Festival, and across Ibiza, while joining Fisher at his headline show in Gunnersbury Park. Additionally, he took ‘Paradise’ across Europe with multiple sold-out headline shows across Germany, Italy, France, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.