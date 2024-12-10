"Powerhouse" – A high-energy soundtrack by Bhupinder Babbal and Amrit Maan, featuring Sanjay Dutt in a fiery avatar!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has dropped its latest music video, ‘Powerhouse’, an intense and high-energy track. The lyrics, penned by Amrit Maan, add depth and intensity to the song, while Bhupinder Babbal's powerful vocals remind us why Animal's song "Arjan Vailly" became a chartbuster.
The song, composed by the talented Manan Bhardwaj, stands as a testament to the dynamic reputation of Bhupinder and Manan as a duo.
The true dhamaka of the video is the legendary actor Sanjay Dutt, who elevates the experience with his larger-than-life screen presence. His fiery avatar adds a special visual energy to the music video, perfectly complementing the track's intensity.
Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said: "We are excited to present Powerhouse, a song that showcases the remarkable talent of Bhupinder Babbal, Amrit Maan, and Manan Bhardwaj. Sanjay Dutt’s star power in the video adds an extra layer of excitement. It’s a collaboration that brings together music, energy, and feeling of brotherhood that will resonate with listeners."
Bhupinder Babbal, sharing his thoughts on the song, said: “Powerhouse is not just a song for me; it’s an opportunity. And through this opportunity, I want to keep my Punjabi roots alive. I had the chance to bring life to my voice in big projects like ‘Animal,’ and I felt the same energy in this song. Having Sanjay Paaji in the video adds even more power to this track. I’m excited to be part of this collaboration with T-Series again, a platform that continues to bring incredible music to fans worldwide.”
Amrit Maan added: "‘Powerhouse’ is a reflection of passion and creativity. I’m thrilled to be part of this track, which brings together such incredible talent. Sanjay Dutt’s star power in the video enhances the song's overall impact, making it a complete package of energy. Feel extremely grateful to work with T-Series on this special project.”
Sanjay Dutt also shared his thoughts: "I’m glad to be part of ‘Powerhouse.’ The song has so much energy, and it was a blast bringing that energy to life on screen. Working with such talented artists and with Bhushan Kumar made the whole experience even better. I hope the audience connects with it as much as we did while creating it."
‘Powerhouse’ is set to captivate audiences with its infectious rhythm, electrifying visuals, and the unmatched power of its performers. It’s a track that seamlessly combines talent, energy, and style like never before!
Watch the video now, only on T-Series’ official platforms.
