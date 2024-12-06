HANUMANKIND & A$AP ROCKY team up for 'Big Dawgs' remix out now!

MUMBAI: South Indian rapper Hanumankind has teamed up with New York rap icon A$AP Rocky for a thrashing remix of “Big Dawgs.” The track fuses HMK’s sharp lyricism with Rocky’s signature swagger, blending New York grit with HMK’s Kerala roots. Clocking just under four minutes, the Kalmi produced hit also features two brand new verses from HMK. Listen to the fully loaded and reworked track above or via: https://Hanumankind.lnk.to/BigDawgsRemix
The pair first teased the remix at Rolling Loud Thailand when HMK joined A$AP Rocky on stage to perform the song for the first time for fans. It was also announced that Hanumankind will make his U.S. festival debut at next year’s 2025 Coachella Music Festival. This alongside Ceremonia Festival (Mexico City, MX), Lollapalooza India and more shows to be announced has cemented HMK as an in demand global performer.
Listen to “Big Dawgs” Remix by Hanumankind & A$AP Rocky below:
https://Hanumankind.lnk.to/BigDawgsRemix
Considered one of the year’s biggest hip hop breakouts, HMK propelled to dizzying heights (literally) earlier this Summer with the release of the original track “Big Dawgs” and viral music video (watch below). The song peaked at #9 on the Global charts and has celebrated numerous breakthrough moments including peaking at #23 on Billboard Hot 100 and topping the R&B R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.
