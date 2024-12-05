RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Dec 2024 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

Global sensation Nora Fatehi shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of creating magic with CKay for their song 'It's True'

MUMBAI: Global star Nora Fatehi shares a video from her studio recording sessions with CKay, where she sings Hindi lyrics for their song ‘It’s True.’

Nora Fatehi’s latest reel reveals the BTS of her fiery collaboration with CKay on ‘It’s True,’ featuring her singing Hindi lyrics in the video.

Global sensation Nora Fatehi has shared a new reel on her social media, showcasing her collaboration with international artist CKay. The video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their song ‘It’s True,’ which was released earlier on streaming platforms. In the reel, Nora is seen recording her vocals in Hindi, vibing to the track, and even sharing the studio with CKay as they create magic together. The song ‘It’s True’ is part of CKay’s album Emotions and has become a fan favorite since its release.

Fans couldn’t stop praising Nora’s vocals on the track, which brought a unique charm to the song. Her Hindi-language vocals, in particular, resonated with the audience. Sharing the reel on social media, Nora captioned it: “IT’S TRUE Hit up the studio with my boy @ckay_yo to make some magic! This collab is fiyaaaah.. Keep streaming our song It’s True on all platforms ” Up next, she is set to collaborate with rapper Karan Aujla for a music video titled ‘Aaye Haaye.’

With over 46 million followers on Instagram, Nora Fatehi has solidified her global stardom. She is currently basking in the global success of her music video ‘Payal’ with iconic rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, from his album Glory. Recently, she made her Telugu cinema debut with the film Matka, which was well-received by fans. Another highly anticipated project is her upcoming music video with international artist Jason Derulo.

Tags
Nora Fatehi Yo Yo Honey Singh music Songs
Related news
 | 05 Dec 2024

Sachin-Jigar's Aaj Ki Raat tops ormax heartbeats again, cementing their reign in 2024

MUMBAI: Sachin-Jigar have undeniably owned 2024 with an unstoppable streak of chart-topping hits. Their latest track, Aaj Ki Raat, from Stree 2, has once again claimed the #1 spot on Ormax Heartbeats, dominating the Top 5 songs of the week.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2024

Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' hacks into hearts, teasing audiences to an epic action saga in theatres; teaser out now

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated teaser for Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions' 'Fateh' has made its electrifying debut alongside 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' hitting theaters today.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2024

5 AI-Powered music apps that are changing the way you learn and practice

MUMBAI: AI-powered music apps have started to reshape the way musicians learn, practice, and create. These innovative tools harness the power of artificial intelligence to provide personalized learning experiences, from mastering complex techniques to composing original pieces.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2024

Global economic study shows human creators’ future at risk from generative AI

MUMBAI: The first ever global study measuring the economic impact of AI in the music and audiovisual sectors calculates that Generative AI will enrich tech companies while substantially jeopardising the income of human creators in the next five years.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2024

Times Music launches ‘Sorry’ – An upbeat romantic track by Mankirt Aulakh and Jasmeen Akhtar

MUMBAI: Times Music, one of India’s leading music labels, proudly presents ‘Sorry’ a captivating Punjabi track by Punjabi superstar, Mankirt Aulakh. This song marks the beginning of an exclusive musical journey of the five extraordinary singles signed with Times Music.

read more

RnM Biz

Big FM hits the airwaves as official radio partner for Hockey India League 2024-25

Hockey India League to amplify the reach of #IndiaKaGame across the nation read more

Sony India celebrates 30 years of enriching lives through innovation

MUMBAI: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indiaread more

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

top# 5 articles

1
Global economic study shows human creators’ future at risk from generative AI

MUMBAI: The first ever global study measuring the economic impact of AI in the music and audiovisual sectors calculates that Generative AI will...read more

2
5 AI-Powered music apps that are changing the way you learn and practice

MUMBAI: AI-powered music apps have started to reshape the way musicians learn, practice, and create. These innovative tools harness the power of...read more

3
Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' hacks into hearts, teasing audiences to an epic action saga in theatres; teaser out now

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated teaser for Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions' 'Fateh' has made its electrifying debut alongside 'Pushpa 2: The...read more

4
Sachin-Jigar's Aaj Ki Raat tops ormax heartbeats again, cementing their reign in 2024

MUMBAI: Sachin-Jigar have undeniably owned 2024 with an unstoppable streak of chart-topping hits. Their latest track, Aaj Ki Raat, from Stree 2, has...read more

5
Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi to take the centre stage at AP Dhillon's concert happening on 7th December in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Brown Munde Singer AP Dhillon has already arrived in Mumbai for his much awaited gig on December 7. 2024. Called the Brownpoint India tour...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games