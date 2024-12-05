Global sensation Nora Fatehi shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of creating magic with CKay for their song 'It's True'

MUMBAI: Global star Nora Fatehi shares a video from her studio recording sessions with CKay, where she sings Hindi lyrics for their song ‘It’s True.’

Nora Fatehi’s latest reel reveals the BTS of her fiery collaboration with CKay on ‘It’s True,’ featuring her singing Hindi lyrics in the video.

Global sensation Nora Fatehi has shared a new reel on her social media, showcasing her collaboration with international artist CKay. The video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their song ‘It’s True,’ which was released earlier on streaming platforms. In the reel, Nora is seen recording her vocals in Hindi, vibing to the track, and even sharing the studio with CKay as they create magic together. The song ‘It’s True’ is part of CKay’s album Emotions and has become a fan favorite since its release.

Fans couldn’t stop praising Nora’s vocals on the track, which brought a unique charm to the song. Her Hindi-language vocals, in particular, resonated with the audience. Sharing the reel on social media, Nora captioned it: “IT’S TRUE Hit up the studio with my boy @ckay_yo to make some magic! This collab is fiyaaaah.. Keep streaming our song It’s True on all platforms ” Up next, she is set to collaborate with rapper Karan Aujla for a music video titled ‘Aaye Haaye.’

With over 46 million followers on Instagram, Nora Fatehi has solidified her global stardom. She is currently basking in the global success of her music video ‘Payal’ with iconic rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, from his album Glory. Recently, she made her Telugu cinema debut with the film Matka, which was well-received by fans. Another highly anticipated project is her upcoming music video with international artist Jason Derulo.