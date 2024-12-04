Dulquer Salmaan and Kuku FM team up to redefine the 'Art of Storytelling' in a new campaign

MUMBAI: Kuku FM, India’s leading storytelling platform, has redefined the art of storytelling with its latest campaign featuring Dulquer Salmaan as its brand ambassador for South India. The partnership aims to captivate listeners across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana bringing regional stories and audiobooks closer to the hearts of millions.

Dulquer Salmaan, a household name known for his versatility and appeal prominently among Southern audiences, embodies Kuku FM’s values of authenticity, innovation, and customer-centricity. His deep connection to storytelling, nurtured from childhood, shines through in Kuku FM's new TVC, where he recalls the comforting tales told by his grandmother. “With Kuku FM, I’m excited to revisit the roots of storytelling and invite listeners to embark on a journey of self-discovery and inspiration with their vast genres and collections with Kuku FM,” Salmaan shared.

In a first-of-its-kind campaign, Kuku FM’s TVC is produced in Tamil and Malayalam, with dubbing in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi to resonate across India’s linguistic diversity and cultural richness. The multimedia campaign, titled "Redefining the Art of Storytelling," will be launched in two phases, beginning with a social media campaign before expanding to television, OTT platforms, and offline channels. With content available in eight languages and a vast range of genres, Kuku FM is paving the way for storytelling that speaks to every mood, interest, and region.

“Storytelling is an art that transcends time, culture & language barriers,” said Lal Chand Bisu, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuku FM. “With Dulquer, we’re thrilled to explore new horizons in Southern India, a region that’s rich in languages, history and stories. Our mission is to empower our listeners across Bharat with stories that entertain, educate, and inspire. By partnering with an icon like Dulquer who is a versatile actor and truly understands the craft of storytelling, we’re not only celebrating the past but also reinventing how stories are shared in the digital age. Dulquer is a prominent actor who is well-regarded among younger audiences and families, positioning him as a relatable figure for listeners across diverse age groups. Furthermore, his influence extends beyond the realm of cinema into the digital space, thereby aligning perfectly with our vision at Kuku FM.”

"Our storytelling OTT platform has experienced exceptional growth in our Southern user base, with over 1 million monthly active subscribers from these regions, now accounting for 35% of overall platform engagement", shared Sachin Singh, VP, Revenue Growth at Kuku FM. The demand for Southern language content has also seen a dramatic rise, with a 5x increase in monthly new subscriber additions over the past year.

Dulquer Salmaan, expressing his excitement, stated, “Kuku FM is doing something truly innovative by reinventing storytelling in a way that blends tradition with modernity. As someone who finds stories to be central to my craft and passion, I’m thrilled to be part of a journey that celebrates the soul of South India’s storytelling legacy while making it accessible for today’s generation.”

With this collaboration, Kuku FM invites listeners to rediscover the power of stories. Step into the world of Kuku FM, where each story is an opportunity to connect, learn, and grow.