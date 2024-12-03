Sanya Malhotra reveals the fiery poster of her upcoming music video ‘Aankh’

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is all set to feature in her first ever music video for the track ‘Aankh’, in collaboration with the iconic singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Showcasing her signature dance moves and charisma, Sanya is set to take center stage in this highly anticipated upcoming music video. Sharing the poster on social media, Sanya is seen in a stunning green outfit, exuding confidence and style.

Fans have always wanted to see more of Sanya performing, and since it’s finally happening they are eagerly awaiting to see what’s to come. The track is slated for release on 5th December, and the poster, featuring a bold and strong image of Sanya and Sunidhi, has already sparked excitement. Given its bold theme, Sanya is expected to set the screen ablaze with her electrifying dance moves and mesmerizing presence.

Meanwhile, Sanya’s film ‘Mrs’ recently premiered and received standing ovation at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). She has also wrapped up the Udaipur schedule for her upcoming Dharma Productions film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. Additionally, Sanya is gearing up for an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap, where she will share the screen with Bobby Deol.