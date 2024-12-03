RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Dec 2024 13:15 |  By RnMTeam

Sanya Malhotra reveals the fiery poster of her upcoming music video ‘Aankh’

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is all set to feature in her first ever music video for the track ‘Aankh’, in collaboration with the iconic singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Showcasing her signature dance moves and charisma, Sanya is set to take center stage in this highly anticipated upcoming music video. Sharing the poster on social media, Sanya is seen in a stunning green outfit, exuding confidence and style.

Fans have always wanted to see more of Sanya performing, and since it’s finally happening they are eagerly awaiting to see what’s to come. The track is slated for release on 5th December, and the poster, featuring a bold and strong image of Sanya and Sunidhi, has already sparked excitement. Given its bold theme, Sanya is expected to set the screen ablaze with her electrifying dance moves and mesmerizing presence.

Meanwhile, Sanya’s film ‘Mrs’ recently premiered and received standing ovation at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). She has also wrapped up the Udaipur schedule for her upcoming Dharma Productions film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. Additionally, Sanya is gearing up for an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap, where she will share the screen with Bobby Deol.

Tags
Sanya Malhotra Sunidhi Chauhan music Songs
Related news
 | 03 Dec 2024

Mismatched Season 3: The Soundtrack of feels, self-discovery and love

The fan-favourite series is back with a mesmerizing soundtrack!

read more
 | 03 Dec 2024

Rockstar DSP drops 'Peelings' from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' and it's pure massy magic

MUMBAI: Rockstar DSP has done it again with his latest track, ‘Peelings’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The song, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has taken the internet by storm.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2024

Experience the seven stages of love through Rekha Bhardwaj and Alif's new EP

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj and the soulful band Alif come together to unveil their collaborative EP, Ab Mujhe Ishq Karna Aata Hai.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2024

Quebec City melodic punk rockers drop first release ‘Strong From Within’ single; debut album 'Fundamentals'

MUMBAI: Vince Fournier and Jam Gosselin, the powerhouse singer and bassist of Our Darkest Days, crossed paths with Mathieu Hébert of Go Great Guns. Mathieu unveiled a batch of raw, electrifying songs he had just penned.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2024

“I’m proud to be back!” says Raja Kumari on MTV Hustle 4 Hip Hop Don't Stop; offers contestant a part in her project!

MUMBAI: Get ready for a dhamakedaar twist on MTV Hustle 4 - Hip-Hop Don’t Stop! Judges Ikka and Raftaar drop a bombshell: this week’s RAP ROYALTY will secure a direct Ticket to the Finale! The Hustlers are now more determined than ever to bring their A-game.

read more

RnM Biz

Big FM hits the airwaves as official radio partner for Hockey India League 2024-25

Hockey India League to amplify the reach of #IndiaKaGame across the nation read more

Sony India celebrates 30 years of enriching lives through innovation

MUMBAI: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indiaread more

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

top# 5 articles

1
Girlilla Marketing Founder and Chied Executive Officer Jennie Smythe releases memoir

MUMBAI: Girlilla Marketing Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jennie Smythe will release her memoir—Becoming Girlilla: My Journey to Unleashing...read more

2
Music On presents Marco Carola for Pacha Icons at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE (Dubai)

MUMBAI: Pacha Icons pays tribute to music’s most legendary artists, powered by Pacha Ibiza’s iconic 50-year legacy. Featuring Grammy-nominated DJs...read more

3
Mismatched Season 3: The Soundtrack of feels, self-discovery and love

The fan-favourite series is back with a mesmerizing soundtrack! read more

4
Rockstar DSP drops 'Peelings' from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' and it's pure massy magic

MUMBAI: Rockstar DSP has done it again with his latest track, ‘Peelings’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The song, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika...read more

5
Sanya Malhotra reveals the fiery poster of her upcoming music video ‘Aankh’

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is all set to feature in her first ever music video for the track ‘Aankh’, in collaboration with the iconic singer Sunidhi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games