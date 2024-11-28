Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi to perform at the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival IFFI in Goa

MUMBAI: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) happening in Goa is celebrating global and Indian cinema in grand style. From insightful conversations, film screenings with many A-lister attendees from the Indian Film Industry, the festival has been instrumental in churning out some of the important topics of discussion. For The closing ceremony of IIFI pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi will be performing & enthralling the audiences.
One of the most loved artist Nikhita Gandhi is set to perform on the track Ghar Aa Maahi from the upcoming series titled Bandish Bandits. Joining her for the performance will be Digvijay Rathod. The season 2 of the series will be released on December 2.
Nikhita had quite a busy year with back to back chartbusters. Starting with the foot tapping tracks from Ishq Vishk Rebound to the successful song Holiyaan from John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer Vedaa and some amazing independent music. She has also been touring around the world for her live shows. The singer recently was in London for a distinguished charity ball.
MUMBAI: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indiaread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more
MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more
MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more
MUMBAI: This past weekend, the 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit (JIC), presented by DLF and produced by Teamwork Arts, captivated audiences...read more
MUMBAI Mahindra has always been at the forefront of cultural transformation in the country, leading to the inception of some of the most celebrated...read more
MUMBAI; Badshah’s newly released track Morni has taken the internet by storm. Since its release, the song has had listeners grooving and vibing to...read more
The ultimate festive gift, celebrating five decades of iconic nightlife—now available worldwide on Amazon! read more
MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! The OG dream team, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, aka the #PANI power couple, are back to set hearts racing with...read more