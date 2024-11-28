Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi to perform at the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival IFFI in Goa

MUMBAI: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) happening in Goa is celebrating global and Indian cinema in grand style. From insightful conversations, film screenings with many A-lister attendees from the Indian Film Industry, the festival has been instrumental in churning out some of the important topics of discussion. For The closing ceremony of IIFI pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi will be performing & enthralling the audiences.

One of the most loved artist Nikhita Gandhi is set to perform on the track Ghar Aa Maahi from the upcoming series titled Bandish Bandits. Joining her for the performance will be Digvijay Rathod. The season 2 of the series will be released on December 2.

Nikhita had quite a busy year with back to back chartbusters. Starting with the foot tapping tracks from Ishq Vishk Rebound to the successful song Holiyaan from John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer Vedaa and some amazing independent music. She has also been touring around the world for her live shows. The singer recently was in London for a distinguished charity ball.