DG Immortals in collaboration with Parmish Verma drop a high energy single '2 Number'

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness a musical storm as DG Immortals and Parmish Verma team up for the explosive Haryanvi track, “2 Number.” This track is a bold statement of style, attitude, and the irresistible charm of two unstoppable forces in the music scene coming together to set new benchmarks.

On one side, you have DG Immortals, the creative powerhouse known for delivering beats that hit harder than ever. On the other, Parmish Verma, the Punjabi superstar makes his Haryanvi debut with electrifying energy and undeniable charisma. Together, they’ve crafted a track that’s destined to dominate playlists.

The story of “2 Number” centres around a protagonist who lives life king-size. Dressed in sleek black, rocking killer shades, and cruising in his iconic G Wagon, he’s on a mission to impress—and he nails it with a swagger that’s larger than life.

Reflecting on the song, DG Immortals says, “2 Number is a whole mood, a swagger-fueled ride that oozes confidence and attitude. With Parmish Verma bringing his fire to the Haryanvi game, we’ve created a sound that’s unapologetically bold and impossible to ignore. It’s a statement for anyone who knows how to own their vibe”

Adding further Parmish Verma says, “2 Number is a celebration of unstoppable energy and unapologetic swagger. Collaborating with DG Immortals has been a game-changer, letting me bring my own twist to the Haryanvi music scene. This track isn’t just about the beats or the lyrics, it’s about making a statement, turning heads, and owning the spotlight. This one’s for the vibe-makers”