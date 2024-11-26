RadioandMusic
News |  26 Nov 2024 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Liona Boyd to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

MUMBAI: Canada’s Walk of Fame proudly announced today that Liona Boyd, internationally celebrated classical guitarist, composer, and five-time Juno Award winner, is among the first round of Inductees to be honoured in 2025 under the Arts & Entertainment category. This milestone coincides with the 50th anniversary of Boyd’s debut album, released in 1974.

Joining an illustrious group of past inductees such as Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray, Celine Dion, and Leonard Cohen, Boyd’s induction recognizes her unparalleled contributions to music and her influence on Canadian culture.

“I am deeply grateful and proud to be included among such distinguished members of Canada’s Walk of Fame,” said Boyd.

The 2025 Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Show and Gala Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Liona Boyd remains an active and vibrant presence in the music world. Her latest full-length album, Once Upon a Time, released last year, continues to captivate audiences. Boyd has also unveiled a stunning new music video for her instrumental piece, Shadows of the Wind, which merges reality and animation into a surreal “living painting” that complements the haunting beauty of the composition.

Originally written as a solo classical guitar piece, Shadows of the Wind has been reimagined with spacious production by Peter Bond. The music video can be viewed on YouTube, and the track is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Liona Boyd, “The First Lady of the Guitar,” has captivated millions with her romantic blend of classical, folk, and world music. She has performed around the globe, recorded 30 albums—many achieving Gold and Platinum status—and accumulated over 60 million streams.

Boyd’s career highlights include:

1 Performing for world leaders, including the British Royal Family and U.S. presidents.

2 Collaborations with renowned artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Sir Andrew Davis, Chet Atkins, Eric Clapton, and David Gilmour.

3 Guest appearances on major U.S. television shows like The Tonight Show and Boston Pops.

Recognized for her contributions to music and Canadian culture, Boyd is a recipient of five Honorary Doctorates, The Order of Ontario, the Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the distinction of Officer of the Order of Canada. She has also been inducted into Guitar Player Magazine’s “Gallery of Greats” and is a five-time winner of its poll for Best Classical Guitarist.

Beyond music, Boyd has authored two autobiographies and a children’s book, and her latest album, Once Upon a Time, continues to garner acclaim.

Related Links:

1 Shadows of the Wind on YouTube

2 Shadows of the Wind on Spotify

3 Shadows of the Wind on Apple Music

4 Liona Boyd Official Website

5 Canada’s Walk of Fame Website

About Canada’s Walk of Fame

Canada’s Walk of Fame is an award-winning national not-for-profit charitable organization that inspires Canadians by proudly shining a light on the journeys of Canada’s most extraordinary achievers. Canada’s Walk of Fame recognizes the significant impact of Canadian accomplishments and provides the foremost national platform to celebrate achievement in the fields of Arts & Entertainment, Sports & Athletics, Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy, Humanitarianism, and Science, Technology & Innovation. Current honours and programs include the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, the RBC Emerging Musician Program, NBCUniversal and Seeing Red Media Future Storytellers program, the Community Hero and National Hero Programs, the Hometown Stars initiative, including charitable donations to our Inductees’ causes, and the nationally televised broadcast designated by the CRTC as a program of national interest. Canada’s Walk of Fame has over 230 inductions to date, with stars having a permanent place of tribute on the streets of Toronto’s Entertainment District. For a complete list of Inductees and Honourees along with more information on Canada’s Walk of Fame, visit: www.canadaswalkoffame.com

Canada’s Walk of Fame was established in 1998 by founders Bill Ballard, Dusty Cohl and Peter Soumalias, with Dianne Schwalm and in partnership with Gary Slaight.

Canada’s Walk of Fame is a registered charity. Charitable Registration Number 889896924RR0001.

Liona Boyd Leonard Cohen Juno Awards Spotify Apple music
