News |  21 Mar 2025 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reflect on their early days as a couple ahead of album release

MUMBAI: With just one day remaining until the release of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are opening up about their relationship—and their unique approach to social events. During a recent episode of Spotify’s Countdown To series, the couple shared a humorous memory about being the earliest guests at a party hosted by Gomez’s close friend, Taylor Swift.

Blanco kicked off the conversation by asking Gomez, “What was the first party we ever went to as a couple?” Gomez laughed, recalling an unforgettable moment: “I’m not sure if it was the very first, but it was funny. We went to Taylor’s party after an awards show, and we were the first ones there,” she admitted. “I was mortified—apparently, cool people don’t show up on time.”

Blanco agreed, teasing his fiancée about their punctuality. “We’re always the first people at every party when I’m with you,” he said. “You show up when my mother would show up.”

He also reflected on the secrecy surrounding their relationship at the time. “I thought you were going to mention how no one knew we were dating. We didn’t touch or even really look at each other!”

Since those early days, much has changed.

After keeping their romance private, Gomez and Blanco went public in December 2023. The Love On singer confirmed their relationship by responding to fan comments on social media, declaring, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” Their love story began with a decade-long friendship, sparked by their first collaboration in October 2015.

Nearly a year after they officially began dating, Blanco proposed with a playful Taco Bell-themed engagement. Gomez announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of romantic photos with the caption, “Forever begins now.” Swift, ever the supportive friend, jokingly responded, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.”

As the release of I Said I Love You First approaches, Gomez and Blanco’s sweet, down-to-earth dynamic continues to capture fans’ hearts.

