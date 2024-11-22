Martin Garrix and Jex release new single 'Told You So' available today

MUMBAI: Today, multiplatinum artist, superstar DJ, and elite producer Martin Garrix joins forces with rising electronic pop songstress Jex on a new joint single entitled “Told You So” out now via STMPD RCRDS/Eddie O Entertainment/Casablanca Records.

Listen to “Told You So”— HERE.

Garrix kickstarts the track with pulsating synths uplifted by soaring strings. Locking into a head-nodding groove, a prominent bass thump underlines Jex’s arresting melodies. Hypnotic verses break like a wave on a dramatic drop as she laments, “Don’t wanna hear my heart say, ‘I told you so’.”

The dynamic pairing on “Told You So” came about via TikTok, where Jex posted a video of her singing the song’s vocal hook. This post caught the attention of Garrix, who then immediately reached out to produce the track. On the new collaboration, Garrix comments, “working on this together with Jex was an absolute dream and I can’t wait to share it with the world!” Jex adds, “From writing this hook alone in my apartment, to Martin finding it and bringing it to life, this entire thing has been a dream come true. “Told You So” is so authentic & special, and I am stoked for it to finally be out in the world.”

Recently, Garrix was crowned ‘The World’s No. 1 DJ’ in this year’s DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll. This achievement marks the 5th time Garrix has been recognized as No. 1, matching fellow Dutchman Armin van Buuren for the record of most poll wins in history.

Meanwhile, Jex linked up with Rival and Lost Sky on the recent favorite “Where You Are,” which has already gathered 1 million streams and counting.