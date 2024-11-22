RadioandMusic
News |  22 Nov 2024 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Global Korean superstar G- Dragon releases powerhouse new single 'Home Sweet Home' with bigbang members Taeyang and Daesung

MUMBAI: Today, global trailblazing icon of K-pop, G-DRAGON returns with his latest single, "HOME SWEET HOME", alongside fellow BIGBANG members TAEYANG and DAESUNG, offering fans a surprise gift of the reunion they've long been waiting for. Fans can stream the new track HERE.

As pioneers of the K-pop movement, BIGBANG's unmatched influence on the global rise of the genre and its modern foundation is underscored by their early success in accumulating billions of streams and chart-topping records. The mid tempo song explores pop-rock soundscapes, delivering a poignant message of reconnection and continuity. The record gives fans a sense of nostalgia as they sing of picking up where they left off, with lyrics like "I said I would be back / I'd never let you go".

Last month, G-DRAGON made his triumphant return to music with "POWER", out via Galaxy Corporation / EMPIRE. His first solo record in seven years, "POWER" was met with acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, E! Online, NME, Vogue, L'Officiel, Cosmopolitan, and many more. It has also been on the covers of more than a dozen Global New Music Friday playlists. The music video was trending at #4 on YouTube within hours of release. Notably, Southeast Asia constitutes a significant portion of his audience, with Indonesia ranking as his largest fanbase, followed by Malaysia at #3, Vietnam at #4, Thailand at #6, the Philippines at #9, and Taiwan at #10.

Known for his artistic innovation and cultural impact, G-DRAGON will also perform at the MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan, on November 23, marking his first performance at the prestigious event in nine years.

