RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2024 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

'It was an honor to be a part of singer and music composer Akhil Sachdeva's song' - says debutant Rishika Kothari

MUMBAI: Digital creator and influencer Rishita Kothari, a passionate dancer who shares her stories through dance and expressions on her social media, recently made her acting debut in the music video "Iss Barsaat" by Akhil Sachdeva. Since then, the music video has garnered 5 million views on YouTube.

In the music video, she plays the role of a mute girl teaching dance in the hills of the Himalayas. Her character falls in love with the singer, played by Riyaz Ali. Rishita beautifully portrayed her role as a mute girl, making her performance feel natural and realistic.

Audiences have been praising her performance, calling it genuine and expressing their desire to see more of her in future music videos. On Social Media, her fans are proud of her accomplishments and continue to support her success. They are expecting her to work on more such projects to showcase her acting skills.

Rishita shared, "I’m thrilled that the audience liked my performance. It was an honor to be a part of Akhil Sachdeva’s song. The song is so beautiful and filming in the hills was a wonderful experience. I’m looking forward to taking on more roles like this."

Fans are eagerly anticipating her next project which she mentioned, will also be a music video. Rishita hopes the audience will continue to support her work, just as they did with Iss Barsaat.

Tags
Rishita Kothari Akhil Sachdeva music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Nov 2024

Prateek Kuhad is set to mesmerize Jaipur on 24th November at Zee Studio!

MUMBAI: Join for an evening of soulful music as Prateek is scheduled to perform hits like "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha", "Kasoor", "Khone Do", and more in Jaipur on Sunday, 24th November. Event Details:

read more
 | 21 Nov 2024

Real, Relatable and Full of Fun: ‘Backbenchers’ is Here to Steal the Show

MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce the launch of Backbenchers, a vibrant and relatable album created by the talented duo Akshayraje Shinde and Bibhuti Gogoi.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2024

Singer Roshanara takes listeners on an emotional journey with her latest single 'SLNB'

MUMBAI: Rising singer, composer, and lyricist Roshanara has just released her latest single, "SLNB" (Sun Le Na Bewafa), following her previous hits like "Senti Akhiyaan" and the upcoming track "Yaar Beparwaah." Renowned for her versatility and ability to write across multiple genres and languages

read more
 | 21 Nov 2024

Prime Video Launches Channel K, the Premier destination for Korean Entertainment, as an add-on subscription

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched Channel K, Interactive Media Mix, Inc. (IMX)’s premium Korean entertainment channel, as an add-on subscription.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2024

Kenshi Yonezu crossover J-pop superstar's new song 'Azalea' out now

MUMBAI: Global crossover J-pop artist KENSHI YONEZU continues to reach new heights with his new song “Azalea”, a song written as the theme song for the global Netflix series Beyond Goodbye just started on Nov.14 Teaser available now, the song is out today worldwide available here with a cover ar

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ali Merchant Makes India Proud, Launches His Alter Ego 'ILA' To Take Classical Music At Global Stage

MUMBAI: Actor and DJ Ali Merchant has stepped up his passion for music. He has now launched his new alter ego - ILA under his music label named ‘All...read more

2
Jazz Legend, Louiz Banks opens first ever music concert Photography exhibition in Mumbai featuring photographs captured from various music concerts

MUMBAI: India’s first ever Music Concert Photography Exhibition by music journalist Verus Ferreira, opened on Saturday evening 16th November 2024,...read more

3
'It was an honor to be a part of singer and music composer Akhil Sachdeva's song' - says debutant Rishika Kothari

MUMBAI: Digital creator and influencer Rishita Kothari, a passionate dancer who shares her stories through dance and expressions on her social media...read more

4
Prateek Kuhad is set to mesmerize Jaipur on 24th November at Zee Studio!

MUMBAI: Join for an evening of soulful music as Prateek is scheduled to perform hits like "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha", "Kasoor", "Khone Do", and more in...read more

5
Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their Coachella debut in 2025 as the only Japanese act in the lineup!

MUMBAI: One of the biggest music festivals in the U.S., the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025, has announced its lineup, and girl group...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games