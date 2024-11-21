'It was an honor to be a part of singer and music composer Akhil Sachdeva's song' - says debutant Rishika Kothari

MUMBAI: Digital creator and influencer Rishita Kothari, a passionate dancer who shares her stories through dance and expressions on her social media, recently made her acting debut in the music video "Iss Barsaat" by Akhil Sachdeva. Since then, the music video has garnered 5 million views on YouTube.

In the music video, she plays the role of a mute girl teaching dance in the hills of the Himalayas. Her character falls in love with the singer, played by Riyaz Ali. Rishita beautifully portrayed her role as a mute girl, making her performance feel natural and realistic.

Audiences have been praising her performance, calling it genuine and expressing their desire to see more of her in future music videos. On Social Media, her fans are proud of her accomplishments and continue to support her success. They are expecting her to work on more such projects to showcase her acting skills.

Rishita shared, "I’m thrilled that the audience liked my performance. It was an honor to be a part of Akhil Sachdeva’s song. The song is so beautiful and filming in the hills was a wonderful experience. I’m looking forward to taking on more roles like this."

Fans are eagerly anticipating her next project which she mentioned, will also be a music video. Rishita hopes the audience will continue to support her work, just as they did with Iss Barsaat.