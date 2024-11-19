From school competitions to on-screen legacy, Malishka honors the "Nightingale of India" with a passionate performance

MUMBAI: Life has come a full circle for RJ and actor Malishka Mendonsa, who first embodied the character of Sarojini Naidu in a school competition and has now bought the revolutionary poet and freedom fighter to life, on screen in Nikhil Advani’s web series, Freedom at Midnight streaming on Sony Liv. Known for her vibrant presence on radio, Malishka’s dedication and love for the role shines through in her portrayal of Naidu, a figure she has admired since childhood.
To capture the essence of Sarojini Naidu, Malishka went to remarkable lengths, drawing inspiration from her memories and utilizing her unique resources. For the audition, she chose to wear her mother’s sari—a cherished piece that added authenticity to her appearance and reminded her of her school play where she portrayed the character of Sarojini Naidu. “I auditioned in my mom’s sari, replicating the look I remembered so well from my school days, perfecting it to the last bit.”
Sarojini Naidu was an effervescent yet composed woman. This portrayal of her, possibly the first of its kind on screen, reflects her historical significance and vibrant personality. Malishka has worked to stay true to the character, capturing Naidu's spirit with sincerity. In doing so, she comes full circle, turning her school memories of Sarojini Naidu into a powerful on-screen tribute.
