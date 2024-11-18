Rockstar DSP does it once again! The background score for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has left everyone stunned

MUMBAI: The recently released trailer for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has set the town buzzing and much of the excitement is centered around its electrifying background music. With the one and only Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) at the helm as the music composer, the background music in the trailer has been receiving widespread praise. The heart-pounding, goosebump-inducing score has wowed fans and it’s clear that DSP has delivered a masterpiece. From the high-energy scenes showcased in the trailer, there’s no doubt the background music is perfectly in sync with the intensity of the film. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

One fan page dedicated to Rockstar DSP shared the trailer on social media, writing, "DSP anna, you made us speechless with your BGMs in #Pushpa2TrailerTelugu. Only we are able to experience the musical blasts in ears and getting goosebumps..." DSP reposted the story, further fueling the excitement. The trailer's release has garnered massive appreciation for its powerful background score and fans are eagerly awaiting more songs from the film. Tracks like ‘Couple Song’ and ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ have already become fan favourites, amassing millions of views across six languages. Having worked on the film’s prequel, DSP is expected to raise the bar even higher with ‘Pushpa 2’, promising even more hits.

In addition to his work on ‘Pushpa 2’, Rockstar DSP recently kicked off his India tour in Hyderabad, delivering an unforgettable night of music and energy. Fans are eagerly awaiting more cities to be announced as part of his tour. Looking ahead, DSP has a jam-packed line up with upcoming projects, including Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ and an untitled film with Ram Charan. With so much music in the works, Rockstar DSP is all set to continue delivering chart-topping hits for his fans!