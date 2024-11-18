Mahindra Kabira Festival to bring in an array of gifted artists for 8th edition

MUMBAI: Set against the historic ghats of Varanasi, the Mahindra Kabira Festival returns for its eighth edition from December 13th – 15th, 2024. Like each year, the 2024 edition of the much-anticipated festival promises to be a magical celebration of music and heritage, bringing together an extraordinary lineup of artists and performers from various corners of the country to celebrate the infinite wisdom of the 15th-century mystic-poet Kabir.

Jay Shah, Head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said, “The Mahindra Group is proud to present the 8th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival! The growing appeal of this celebration in Varanasi is truly heartening to witness. To revisit Sant Kabir's ideas in a variety of ways: through different genres of music, literature sessions and heritage walks and to live and breathe in an ancient city where he himself lived is truly an experience of a lifetime.”

The two-day festival promises an unforgettable musical journey, complemented by Varanasi's mesmerising Ganga Aarti on the serene banks of the holy Ganga. The event will kick off with an Opening Reception, featuring a soul-stirring Carnatic Quartet, conceptualised and curated by Shreya Devnath which features four artists playing instrumental music. They will perform a range of compositions from the Carnatic to the semi-classical repertoire, interpreted through their instruments, exploring themes of divinity, nature, and their interconnectedness. Mehfil by Anadi Nagar will be another highlight of the evening - the musical set will perform a selection of folk and theatre songs by fusing modern and traditional Indian music. A dominant element in Mehfil’s performances is their resonance with Kabir’s Nirgundhara – an ode to the formless, unorthodox, and the uncustomary.

Each day at the Mahindra Kabira Festival will begin with a rejuvenating Morning Music programme. ‘Man Lago Re’ by Yusra Naqvi, a vocalist and instrumentalist, aims to create a moving and emotional experience for her listeners through her art. Sarvatara, a gifted ensemble of musicians, led by Himanshu Mishra and mentored by Guru Pt. Mithilesh Kumar Jha, promotes the essence of music across various genres, including semi-classical fusion, Sufi, indie folk fusion, classical, and folk instrumental. Currently, they are working on ‘Project Kahat Kabeer,’ which features their own compositions inspired by the verses of Kabir alongside other popular works. Deobrat Mishra, a sitarist, surbahar player, and music composer, celebrated as an exponent of the Benares Gharana school and the son of Padma Shri Pandit Shivnath Mishra, combines Banarasi thumri on sitar with Dhrupad and Khayal singing. Mithaavin, a Mumbai-based fusion band, offers a captivating synthesis of Indian classical music and jazz, interwoven with unique rhythmic grooves. Mithaavin brings to life the mystical poetry of Kabir through a blend of immersive compositions and an eclectic mix of instruments. This performance masterfully combines the recitation of Kabir's dohas with insightful explanations.

Afternoon sessions will host Dr. Archana Sharma, a distinguished scientist at CERN whose recent endeavour, along with co-authors Anil Sharma and Rajesh K Singh, is a visually appealing coffee table book, written in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit, paying homage to Varanasi. Purushottam Agrawal, former visiting professor at the Faculty of Oriental Studies, Cambridge University and acclaimed author of Akath Kahani Prem Ki: Kabir ki Kavita aur Un ka Samay, will talk about Why Kabir?. Dastaan-e- Kabir by Himanshu Bajpai & Pragya Sharma is a dastangoi presentation that explores the life, philosophy, and poetry of Kabir. Through folk anecdotes and his poetry, this dastan seeks to uncover Kabir's character, spirituality, and critical insights on societal and religious issues. Aravani Art Project an Indian public art collective, run by trans and cis women, initiated by Poornima Sukumar, brings together people from the transgender community who paint murals, inspired by their lives and experiences, in and around public spaces in the city.

The Evening Music programme will have varied voices from Kerala to Bengal. Advaita, an eclectic fusion band from Delhi will enthral audience with contemporary Indian sounds. Kabir Baani by Madhup Mudgal & Sawani Mudgal will be a treat for Kabir enthusiasts who appreciate Hindustani classical. Fakira will merge the rustic, soul-searching essence of Bengali folk music with Kabir’s transcendent poetry and offer audiences a culturally rich and spiritually resonant experience, appealing to both fans of folk music and those who appreciate the universal messages of Kabir. Thaikkudam Bridge, an alternative rock band that blends folk and classical Indian sounds with progressive, pop, ambient, and electronic textures, will bring their repertoire to the ghats of Varanasi.

Mahindra Kabira Festival is an immersive experience of not just of classical and folk music performances, but guided heritage walks through the city's culturally rich and vibrant alleys, conversations on Kabir’s verse and way of life, boat rides on the Ganga, watching the incomparable Ganga Arati, local cuisine and craft showcase. For more information on the festival, please visit https://mahindrakabira.com/