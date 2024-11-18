RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Nov 2024 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Mahindra Kabira Festival to bring in an array of gifted artists for 8th edition

MUMBAI: Set against the historic ghats of Varanasi, the Mahindra Kabira Festival returns for its eighth edition from December 13th – 15th, 2024. Like each year, the 2024 edition of the much-anticipated festival promises to be a magical celebration of music and heritage, bringing together an extraordinary lineup of artists and performers from various corners of the country to celebrate the infinite wisdom of the 15th-century mystic-poet Kabir.

Jay Shah, Head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said, “The Mahindra Group is proud to present the 8th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival! The growing appeal of this celebration in Varanasi is truly heartening to witness. To revisit Sant Kabir's ideas in a variety of ways: through different genres of music, literature sessions and heritage walks and to live and breathe in an ancient city where he himself lived is truly an experience of a lifetime.”

The two-day festival promises an unforgettable musical journey, complemented by Varanasi's mesmerising Ganga Aarti on the serene banks of the holy Ganga. The event will kick off with an Opening Reception, featuring a soul-stirring Carnatic Quartet, conceptualised and curated by Shreya Devnath which features four artists playing instrumental music. They will perform a range of compositions from the Carnatic to the semi-classical repertoire, interpreted through their instruments, exploring themes of divinity, nature, and their interconnectedness. Mehfil by Anadi Nagar will be another highlight of the evening - the musical set will perform a selection of folk and theatre songs by fusing modern and traditional Indian music. A dominant element in Mehfil’s performances is their resonance with Kabir’s Nirgundhara – an ode to the formless, unorthodox, and the uncustomary.

Each day at the Mahindra Kabira Festival will begin with a rejuvenating Morning Music programme. ‘Man Lago Re’ by Yusra Naqvi, a vocalist and instrumentalist, aims to create a moving and emotional experience for her listeners through her art. Sarvatara, a gifted ensemble of musicians, led by Himanshu Mishra and mentored by Guru Pt. Mithilesh Kumar Jha, promotes the essence of music across various genres, including semi-classical fusion, Sufi, indie folk fusion, classical, and folk instrumental. Currently, they are working on ‘Project Kahat Kabeer,’ which features their own compositions inspired by the verses of Kabir alongside other popular works. Deobrat Mishra, a sitarist, surbahar player, and music composer, celebrated as an exponent of the Benares Gharana school and the son of Padma Shri Pandit Shivnath Mishra, combines Banarasi thumri on sitar with Dhrupad and Khayal singing. Mithaavin, a Mumbai-based fusion band, offers a captivating synthesis of Indian classical music and jazz, interwoven with unique rhythmic grooves. Mithaavin brings to life the mystical poetry of Kabir through a blend of immersive compositions and an eclectic mix of instruments. This performance masterfully combines the recitation of Kabir's dohas with insightful explanations.

Afternoon sessions will host Dr. Archana Sharma, a distinguished scientist at CERN whose recent endeavour, along with co-authors Anil Sharma and Rajesh K Singh, is a visually appealing coffee table book, written in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit, paying homage to Varanasi. Purushottam Agrawal, former visiting professor at the Faculty of Oriental Studies, Cambridge University and acclaimed author of Akath Kahani Prem Ki: Kabir ki Kavita aur Un ka Samay, will talk about Why Kabir?. Dastaan-e- Kabir by Himanshu Bajpai & Pragya Sharma is a dastangoi presentation that explores the life, philosophy, and poetry of Kabir. Through folk anecdotes and his poetry, this dastan seeks to uncover Kabir's character, spirituality, and critical insights on societal and religious issues. Aravani Art Project an Indian public art collective, run by trans and cis women, initiated by Poornima Sukumar, brings together people from the transgender community who paint murals, inspired by their lives and experiences, in and around public spaces in the city.

The Evening Music programme will have varied voices from Kerala to Bengal. Advaita, an eclectic fusion band from Delhi will enthral audience with contemporary Indian sounds. Kabir Baani by Madhup Mudgal & Sawani Mudgal will be a treat for Kabir enthusiasts who appreciate Hindustani classical. Fakira will merge the rustic, soul-searching essence of Bengali folk music with Kabir’s transcendent poetry and offer audiences a culturally rich and spiritually resonant experience, appealing to both fans of folk music and those who appreciate the universal messages of Kabir. Thaikkudam Bridge, an alternative rock band that blends folk and classical Indian sounds with progressive, pop, ambient, and electronic textures, will bring their repertoire to the ghats of Varanasi.

Mahindra Kabira Festival is an immersive experience of not just of classical and folk music performances, but guided heritage walks through the city's culturally rich and vibrant alleys, conversations on Kabir’s verse and way of life, boat rides on the Ganga, watching the incomparable Ganga Arati, local cuisine and craft showcase. For more information on the festival, please visit https://mahindrakabira.com/

Tags
Mahindra Kabira Festival Jay Shah Mahindra Group Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 19 Nov 2024

Jerry drops latest track 'Culture'

MUMBAI: Punjab’s emerging music genius Jerry has dropped "Culture", a masterpiece that proudly waves the flag of Punjab's unparalleled heritage. The track is a heartfelt ode to the land of joy, resilience, and divine blessings.

read more
 | 19 Nov 2024

Mindbender Supreme and Michie Mee’s life lessons and hip-hop mastery in four minutes of fire with 'Young Vet'

MUMBAI: In hip-hop, just about the best position to be in is “old enough to know what you’re talking about, yet young enough to still be dangerous.” That’s exactly the catbird seat Mindbender Supreme looks down from on “Young Vet,” hurling thunderbolts of hard-earned wisdom from his quarter-centu

read more
 | 18 Nov 2024

Risen Crow unveils first single and video for "Risen Crow" off upcoming album 'Requiem For A Damned Love' out Feb 2025

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is excited to announce that RISEN CROW has officially released their debut single and music video for "Risen Crow", the first track from their highly anticipated album "Requiem For A Damned Love" due out February 2025.

read more
 | 18 Nov 2024

DJ Mag announces nominations for 18th annual Best of British Awards

UK media brand's annual celebration of the UK dance music scene returns

read more
 | 18 Nov 2024

Celebrating Aparshakti Khurana's birthday: Top songs that touched hearts and went viral

MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana is celebrated not only for his remarkable acting in films but also for his soulful music. Over the years, he has delivered blockbuster films and chart-topping songs that have struck a chord with audiences.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

top# 5 articles

1
11th Saadhna Festival: An Evening of Classical Dance and Vocal Music by India’s Leading Female Artistes

MUMBAI: The Iyer Foundation is proud to present the 11th Saadhna – Festival of Music, an exceptional celebration of India’s finest female musicians....read more

2
Mindbender Supreme and Michie Mee’s life lessons and hip-hop mastery in four minutes of fire with 'Young Vet'

MUMBAI: In hip-hop, just about the best position to be in is “old enough to know what you’re talking about, yet young enough to still be dangerous.”...read more

3
Jerry drops latest track 'Culture'

MUMBAI: Punjab’s emerging music genius Jerry has dropped "Culture", a masterpiece that proudly waves the flag of Punjab's unparalleled heritage. The...read more

4
Risen Crow unveils first single and video for "Risen Crow" off upcoming album 'Requiem For A Damned Love' out Feb 2025

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is excited to announce that RISEN CROW has officially released their debut single and music video for "Risen Crow", the...read more

5
Trailblazer XIN LIU drops addictive track “Take A Sip”

MUMBAI: Multifaceted singer, dancer, and music producer XIN LIU returns with her latest English single, “Take a Sip,” available now on all digital...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games