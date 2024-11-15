Passenger 10 releases touching original 'Falling' on enormous tunes

MUMBAI: Swiss musical maestro Christian Beat Hirt, recognized within the dance music scene as Passenger 10, returns to his home imprint Enormous Tunes with a touching original record Falling – out now on Enormous Tunes.

Stream / Purchase: Passenger 10 – Falling

Initially unveiled as a demo in the acclaimed sample pack Cyclopedia 2, the track garnered overwhelming positive feedback, prompting the Swiss-based, GRAMMY-nominated artist to rework it for official release. Building a captivating soundscape around soul stirring vocals, Passenger 10 calls on every ounce of his craft to capture the listener’s heart across the timeless creation. Easing in with gentle instrumentation and lofty vocals, Falling bursts with rich textures and emotive melodies.



Speaking about the release, Passenger 10 mentioned:



“Falling is a very special track. As soon as I heard the vocals – the song’s journey became clear.” – Passenger 10.



Imagine a space traveller, voyaging through time, collecting fragments of sound from every distant galaxy, forgotten era, and undiscovered future dimension that he visits. Each melody, rhythm, and tone becomes a piece of a greater sonic puzzle. Meet Passenger 10—the musical alter-ego of Swiss producer Christian Beat Hirt. Armed with otherworldly musical knowledge, Passenger 10 creates immersive journeys that transport listeners to uncharted territories. His music isn’t just something to hear; it’s something to experience.



For over fifteen years, Passenger 10 has gained international acclaim for his lush, cinematic production style, blending rich sound design with entrancing melodies. Tracks like Soothing Tension, Landing In Halifax and Osmania have racked up millions of streams on Spotify, cementing his reputation as a powerhouse in the world of electronic music. Receiving support from renowned artists around the globe, including Nora En Pure, he continues to carve out a space for himself as a unique and forward-thinking artist. With his latest release, Passenger 10 not only highlights his inimitable talent, but also solidifies his place in the melodic house scene.