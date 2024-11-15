RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Nov 2024 15:52 |  By RnMTeam

Passenger 10 releases touching original 'Falling' on enormous tunes

MUMBAI: Swiss musical maestro Christian Beat Hirt, recognized within the dance music scene as Passenger 10, returns to his home imprint Enormous Tunes with a touching original record Falling – out now on Enormous Tunes.

Stream / Purchase: Passenger 10 – Falling

Initially unveiled as a demo in the acclaimed sample pack Cyclopedia 2, the track garnered overwhelming positive feedback, prompting the Swiss-based, GRAMMY-nominated artist to rework it for official release. Building a captivating soundscape around soul stirring vocals, Passenger 10 calls on every ounce of his craft to capture the listener’s heart across the timeless creation. Easing in with gentle instrumentation and lofty vocals, Falling bursts with rich textures and emotive melodies.
 
Speaking about the release, Passenger 10 mentioned:
 
“Falling is a very special track. As soon as I heard the vocals – the song’s journey became clear.” – Passenger 10.
 
Imagine a space traveller, voyaging through time, collecting fragments of sound from every distant galaxy, forgotten era, and undiscovered future dimension that he visits. Each melody, rhythm, and tone becomes a piece of a greater sonic puzzle. Meet Passenger 10—the musical alter-ego of Swiss producer Christian Beat Hirt. Armed with otherworldly musical knowledge, Passenger 10 creates immersive journeys that transport listeners to uncharted territories. His music isn’t just something to hear; it’s something to experience.
 
For over fifteen years, Passenger 10 has gained international acclaim for his lush, cinematic production style, blending rich sound design with entrancing melodies. Tracks like Soothing Tension, Landing In Halifax and Osmania have racked up millions of streams on Spotify, cementing his reputation as a powerhouse in the world of electronic music. Receiving support from renowned artists around the globe, including Nora En Pure, he continues to carve out a space for himself as a unique and forward-thinking artist. With his latest release, Passenger 10 not only highlights his inimitable talent, but also solidifies his place in the melodic house scene.

Tags
Passenger 10 Soothing Tension music Songs
Related news
 | 15 Nov 2024

Lexer returns to Purified Records with 'Sweet Escape'

MUMBAI: Marking his label debut with Closemouthed earlier this year, German producer Lexer reaches new heights with latest original, Sweet Escape on Purified Records.

read more
 | 15 Nov 2024

Singer-songwriter Tejas celebrate a decade as a musician with re-releasing debut EP Small Victories as an album

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Tejas, recognised as one of India’s favourite pop voices, revisits his first-ever EP Small Victories to mark completing a decade in the industry. Remastered and re-issued with the addition of new songs, the album Small Victories released on November 15.

read more
 | 15 Nov 2024

Everyone You Know drop fearless album 'Ain't Smiled In Ages'

MUMBAI: Today, the genre-defying brother duo Everyone You Know (EYK) release brand new album, ‘Ain’t Smiled in Ages’. Listen to the album [HERE].

read more
 | 15 Nov 2024

Hoopr unveils "Khoobsurat" by Outsky: A captivating fusion of drum, bass and soulful vocals

MUMBAI: India’s premier music licensing platform, Hoopr, has announced the release of "Khoobsurat" by Aditya Mishra, known artistically as Outsky.

read more
 | 15 Nov 2024

Club FM Junior RJ – A unique Children’s Day celebration

MUMBAI: Club FM took an innovative turn for Children’s Day with Club FM RJ, engaging young talents across our six stations. The initiative invited children to participate by submitting a one-minute creative self-introduction video.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lexer returns to Purified Records with 'Sweet Escape'

MUMBAI: Marking his label debut with Closemouthed earlier this year, German producer Lexer reaches new heights with latest original, Sweet Escape on...read more

2
Magnetic Fields announces collaborations with Refuge Worldwide Radio and EyeMyth Festival for 10th edition

MUMBAI: Magnetic Fields has over the past decade come to be globally recognised as one of the most exciting contemporary art and music festivals...read more

3
Singer-songwriter Tejas celebrate a decade as a musician with re-releasing debut EP Small Victories as an album

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Tejas, recognised as one of India’s favourite pop voices, revisits his first-ever EP Small Victories to mark...read more

4
Everyone You Know drop fearless album 'Ain't Smiled In Ages'

MUMBAI: Today, the genre-defying brother duo Everyone You Know (EYK) release brand new album, ‘Ain’t Smiled in Ages’. Listen to the album [HERE]....read more

5
Hoopr unveils "Khoobsurat" by Outsky: A captivating fusion of drum, bass and soulful vocals

MUMBAI: India’s premier music licensing platform, Hoopr, has announced the release of "Khoobsurat" by Aditya Mishra, known artistically as Outsky....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games