News |  15 Nov 2024 17:45 |  By RnMTeam

Lexer returns to Purified Records with 'Sweet Escape'

MUMBAI: Marking his label debut with Closemouthed earlier this year, German producer Lexer reaches new heights with latest original, Sweet Escape on Purified Records.

Stream / Purchase: Lexer – Sweet Escape

Devising a bubbling soundscape, Lexer combines euphoric synth work with intricate percussion, completing the arrangement with hypnotic vocals. Achieving a state of sonic bliss, his follow up label release dips and rises throughout, keeping listeners engaged across the entirety of the aptly titled cut.

Growing up in the East German town of Leipzig, Lexer would spend his weekends travelling to nightclubs, absorbing his friends’ DJ sets and sending them his favourite tracks to play out – until he decided to keep those tracks for himself. He gained rapid recognition for his mesmeric house sets and turned his hand to producing at 18 years old. His first track My Princess cemented his name as a true melodic house talent.

Evolving his sound from melodic to deep house, capturing the hearts and souls of dance music fans around the planet with his 2015 album Nowhere Else on Kontor Records. In 2019, he revealed Felina, marking a transitional moment in his artistic journey – a pivot from house to dynamic techno with harder, faster and big-room-ready productions. With Lane 8 being an early inspiration in his musical journey, This Never Happened became the perfect home for his creations. He released his double-single Gemini Bridges / Room 4242 towards the end of 2020 and Gemini Bridges remained in Spotify’s editorial playlist Night Rider for well over a year. In 2022, he revealed his album The First Last Day, showcasing another side to his sound. Debuting on Purified Records with Closemouthed, and playing at Purified Prague this summer, Lexer continues to impress with every release and performance.

The Sweet Escape artwork displays a photograph of the seafloor, captured by Daniel Nicholson. You may not see them with your naked eye, but they're in this very photo. Plankton are microscopic organisms that form the foundation of the marine food web, providing essential nutrients to a wide variety of sea creatures. They also play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, helping to regulate Earth's climate. Want to learn more? Explore "Plankton Planet" (planktonplanet.org), a complementary team of committed researchers, engineers, and sailors, works to provide critical new knowledge on global plankton ecology, morphology, and genetics that is universally accessible to scientists, teachers, and policy-makers.

Located on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia, Daniel Nicholson is one of the globe’s most prominent professional underwater photographers. He seeks to share the beauty and magic of the underwater world to inspire conservation and change.

Looking to help further protect the ocean? Explore Only One, the action platform for the planet, on a mission to restore ocean health and tackle the climate crisis — with the power of the people.

Lexer Purified Records music Songs
