Club FM Junior RJ – A unique Children’s Day celebration

MUMBAI: Club FM took an innovative turn for Children’s Day with Club FM RJ, engaging young talents across our six stations. The initiative invited children to participate by submitting a one-minute creative self-introduction video. We received an overwhelming response of entries, showcasing immense talent. Our creative team meticulously shortlisted 100 kids after a tough selection process.

Auditions were then held in all six stations, as well as at our client partner’s showroom, to further refine the list and handpick the final six Junior RJs. These six children were given the rare opportunity to go on-air on November 14, Children’s Day, as fully-fledged RJs. This activity was proudly presented by our sponsor,Pittapillil Agencies, Kochi, and powered by Pavizham Cook Off.

Breaking away from the conventional format of having children co-host with senior RJs, Club FM focused on a holistic experience. The selected Junior RJs were groomed extensively, learning about every aspect of the RJ profession. They explored the radio station’s workings, mastered content creation, planned segments, conducted interviews, and engaged with influencers. The entire content was developed by these young RJs in collaboration with the Club FM team, creating a truly authentic and independent RJ experience on air.

On November 14, the Junior RJs took over the airwaves alone, without the presence of senior RJs. They presented compelling content and asked "Little Big Questions" – thought-provoking inquiries to both peers and elders. These ranged from significant socio-political topics like the Mullaperiyar Dam and climate change to child-centric issues such as exam pressure, homework stress, and educational challenges. By giving a voice to children’s perspectives on everyday and complex topics, we fostered unique conversations that resonated with both young and adult listeners.

The success of Club FM Junior RJ lies in its unique approach to celebrating children’s creativity and empowering their voices in meaningful dialogue. This innovative format, blending grooming, real-world RJ experiences, and impactful content, offered fresh and engaging radio programming, making it a perfect platform for brands aiming to connect with the next generation of listeners.