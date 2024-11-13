Pho brings the heat! Raftaar declares her as ‘One of India’s Finest Musicians’ on MTV Hustle 4: Hip Hop Don’t Stop!

MUMBAI: After last week’s fiery performances that disrupted the desi hip-hop world, the MTV Hustle Pro Max playlist just got even better with fresh, next-level acts only on MTV Hustle 4: Hip Hop Don’t Stop! The Hustlers are back with new tracks, ready to flex their unique styles, stories, and skills. This week, audiences are in for a special treat as Seedhe Maut, the iconic duo of Indian hip-hop, take over with their performance on "Asal G," - proving why they’re the undisputed champs of the game! This week’s theme is ‘Flex,’ and leading the charge is lyrical prodigy Naam Sujal. He owns the stage and has Squad Bosses and Judges on their feet, all pulling in for a hype hug. Ikka can’t help but recognize his potential, saying, “Jab pehle din terko suna tha na, merko Calm ki yaad aai thi. Tu Seedhe Maut ki legacy ko aage leke jaayega!” Following this powerful opening act, Lushcurry steps up, ready to flex his unique strength — Mudda. His control over the beat leaves Dino James in awe, “Itne back-to-back dhurandar kisi season mein nahi aaye hai. Isko bolte hai ki beat ko padak ke, uske upar baith ke, proper ride karke, poora area ghoomke aana!” Next up is Dharavi’s pride, Dharmik, bringing his Khalbatta flow and instantly had the crowd hyped. Raftaar is lowkey shook by Dharmik’s style, saying, “Dharmik, me being a South Indian myself, I want to let the world know, yeh jo flow aur style isne liya hai na, to my ears it’s almost like gaana Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu ya Kannada mein tha par Hindi mein sunai de raha tha.” Bringing the raw, desi vibe is Ajitesh Bhati with a power-packed drill performance that has Raftaar hyped, feeling like this is the next level of mainstream hip-hop. He’s all about that authentic desi drill! The unstoppable Pho from Dee MC Dynamites enters next, dropping pure heat from the very first verse. Her stage presence is magnetic, getting Raftaar to have the whole crowd bow down in respect, and then saying, “You are one of the finest musicians I have heard in India from the new generation. Kuch naya, and that is the victory!” Kill Sw!tch, flexes his conscious and conceptual hip-hop with a dash of theatre Hip-Hop. Ikka recognizes the creativity, praising his vocal and lyrical game as beast mode. Danish from Dino Warriors follows, flexing his versatility with a sick combo of beatboxing, bars, and rhythm that leaves everyone impressed by his skills, style, and growth on the show. As the episode rolls on, get ready for the next act - someone who embodies the spirit of Mumbai and the heart of hip-hop: Sense. Wrapping up the night is the one who plays with speed, Devil the Rhymer from RAGA Ragers. His high-speed flow and killer beats ignite the stage, capping off an unforgettable lineup that has fans on edge for what’s next. Each Hustler leaves a mark, raising the bar higher and setting the scene for more epic moments on MTV Hustle 4: Hip-Hop Don’t Stop!

