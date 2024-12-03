“I’m proud to be back!” says Raja Kumari on MTV Hustle 4 Hip Hop Don't Stop; offers contestant a part in her project!

MUMBAI: Get ready for a dhamakedaar twist on MTV Hustle 4 - Hip-Hop Don’t Stop! Judges Ikka and Raftaar drop a bombshell: this week’s RAP ROYALTY will secure a direct Ticket to the Finale! The Hustlers are now more determined than ever to bring their A-game.

Adding to the excitement, ‘The Godmother of Indian Hip Hop,’ Raja Kumari makes a royal comeback as today’s special guest! Setting the stage ablaze with her magnifying performance on ‘Born to Win’ and says, “Thank you for having me home and I’m proud to be back!”

Talking about coming back as the guest and how is it different from being a judge she said, “it was like five years hadn’t passed. I give credit to the incredible team, but seeing Raftaar and Ikka, and being in a position to speak life into people and show love, made me happy. A lot of times, people want to pit women against each other, but being able to uplift everyone felt amazing. It felt just like coming home.” She kicked off the night with an unstoppable vibe!

Little Bhatia from Dino Warriors amps up the energy with a stunning rock rap ‘Atal Angad’. His high octane paavan performance and powerful lyricism in Sanskrit earns him a standing ovation from the judges.

MadTrip brings his fun Gujarati vibes with Majja Ni Life, a catchy anthem that has the audience chanting “Once more!” Raftaar declares, “This wasn’t just a performance—it was a live show!” while Raja Kumari adds, “Popular music needs to be predictable. Your track was so instantly relatable, I already want it as my theme song!”

Keeping the energy high, Dharmik connects with Raja Kumari in their regional dialect, before delivering a trilingual masterpiece - ‘Mein Duniya se Jeet ke Aaya Raja Kumari, moved by his lyrics, offers him a part in her upcoming South project, calling it “a privilege to work with such raw talent.”

99Side channels raw emotion into a heartfelt rap ‘Bata De Tu’ rapping about his life’s background and struggles. Ikka, opening up about his struggles, expressing, “Jab main kuch bhi nahi tha, hip hop sunta tha, toh mera routine tha. Main apne chhat pe jaata tha raat ko aur mujhe lagta tha ki sirf main hoon aur koi nahi hai wahan pe. Main headphones lagaata tha apni cassette walkman pe aur main ghanto ghanto tak practice karta tha. Uss waqt mere zehen mein sawaal chalte the, mere baap ki na yeh cheez girwi leke aani hai waapis.” and breaks down saying, “Mein ek din apne saare sapne poore karunga!” With tears in his eyes, he embraces 99Side, creating one of the most heartfelt moments of the season.

Vichaar from EPR Rebels delivers a hard-hitting piece, ‘Bhool’ highlighting how artists’ families perceive their music career. His storytelling captivates the judges, with Ikka giving him a standing ovation

Closing the episode, Pho from DeeMC Dynamites delivers a soulful performance with ‘Aisa Koi Aur Na Hoga.’ Raja Kumari, impressed by her unique style, hugs Pho and calls for more female rappers in the scene. DeeMC joins them on stage, creating a powerful movement of fierce feminine energy.

