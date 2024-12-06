MTV Hustle gets a comedy twist with Sahil Mehta’s musty madness!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle Season 4 just got an exciting twist! Comedy creator Sahil Mehta has joined the show as the official insider, adding a fresh dose of laughter, pranks, and must-see moments to the high-energy hip-hop world. Known for his relatable humor and viral skits, Sahil is stepping into a whole new avatar as he blends comedy with rap in his signature style.
As the insider, Sahil has one mission: to learn how to rap from India’s greatest legends in just 10 days, all while creating musty (fun) content with the contestants, judges, squad bosses, and special guests. From hilarious pranks to candid moments, Sahil’s content promises to keep viewers entertained with its unique, chill vibe. All this exclusive fun unfolds on JioCinema, where Sahil’s comedic adventures are streamed for fans to enjoy.
Speaking about his journey, Sahil shares:
"MTV Hustle Season 4 is a blast! I’m basically a yapper trying to be a rapper, and I get to learn from the best in the business – Raftaar, Baadshah, Dino James, Ikka, King, Seedhe Maut, Rajakumari, and so many more! It’s a crazy experience filled with laughter, pranks, and all-out musty. Trust me, this content is going to make you laugh, vibe, and maybe even rap along!"
So far, Sahil has shot episodes with some of India’s biggest rap stars, including Raftaar, Baadshah, Dino James, Ikka, King, Naezy, Seedhe Maut, Rajakumari, DEE MC, Sambata, Riaar Saab, EPR, Raga, and Gravity, with more legends lined up for the coming episodes.
Get ready for backstage fun, legendary rap lessons, and Sahil’s comedic genius as he takes fans on an unforgettable journey inside MTV Hustle Season 4.
Catch Sahil Mehta’s insider series exclusively on JioCinema!
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming with 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), bread more
Hockey India League to amplify the reach of #IndiaKaGame across the nation read more
MUMBAI: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indiaread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more
MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more
MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! T-Series has released Aaye Haaye, a musical phenomenon that is poised to dominate the music industry. This tune is...read more
MUMBAI: The celebrated songstress recently set the internet abuzz with eloquent lines announcing her latest achievement-gracing the cover of a...read more
MUMBAI: Shemaroo FilmiGaane, Shemaroo Entertainment's flagship YouTube channel, has reached a significant milestone of 70 million subscribers,...read more
MUMBAI: Global star Nora Fatehi shares a video from her studio recording sessions with CKay, where she sings Hindi lyrics for their song ‘It’s True...read more
MUMBAI: AI-powered music apps have started to reshape the way musicians learn, practice, and create. These innovative tools harness the power of...read more