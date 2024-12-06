RadioandMusic
News |  06 Dec 2024 14:04 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Hustle gets a comedy twist with Sahil Mehta’s musty madness!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle Season 4 just got an exciting twist! Comedy creator Sahil Mehta has joined the show as the official insider, adding a fresh dose of laughter, pranks, and must-see moments to the high-energy hip-hop world. Known for his relatable humor and viral skits, Sahil is stepping into a whole new avatar as he blends comedy with rap in his signature style.

As the insider, Sahil has one mission: to learn how to rap from India’s greatest legends in just 10 days, all while creating musty (fun) content with the contestants, judges, squad bosses, and special guests. From hilarious pranks to candid moments, Sahil’s content promises to keep viewers entertained with its unique, chill vibe. All this exclusive fun unfolds on JioCinema, where Sahil’s comedic adventures are streamed for fans to enjoy.

Speaking about his journey, Sahil shares:
"MTV Hustle Season 4 is a blast! I’m basically a yapper trying to be a rapper, and I get to learn from the best in the business – Raftaar, Baadshah, Dino James, Ikka, King, Seedhe Maut, Rajakumari, and so many more! It’s a crazy experience filled with laughter, pranks, and all-out musty. Trust me, this content is going to make you laugh, vibe, and maybe even rap along!"

So far, Sahil has shot episodes with some of India’s biggest rap stars, including Raftaar, Baadshah, Dino James, Ikka, King, Naezy, Seedhe Maut, Rajakumari, DEE MC, Sambata, Riaar Saab, EPR, Raga, and Gravity, with more legends lined up for the coming episodes.

Get ready for backstage fun, legendary rap lessons, and Sahil’s comedic genius as he takes fans on an unforgettable journey inside MTV Hustle Season 4.

Catch Sahil Mehta’s insider series exclusively on JioCinema!

