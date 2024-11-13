RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2024 10:51 |  By RnMTeam

Karan Wahi, Maanvi Gagroo, and Rithvikk Dhanjani navigate a love triangle in Half Love Half Arranged S2, created by Dice Media on Amazon MX Player, Trailer out now!

MUMBAI: Get ready for an exciting and drama-filled journey as Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, and Dice Media’s much-loved rom-com series Half Love Half Arranged returns for Season 2. The streaming service today unveiled the official trailer of the series, which dives deeper into Riya’s quest for love, where surprising revelations and family expectations challenge her heart and her choices. Produced by Dice Media, the new season brings back the much-loved chemistry of Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi, alongside the addition of Rithvikk Dhanjani in a pivotal role.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the delightful yet tangled love story of Riya. Just as she begins to settle into what she thinks is her perfect love story, a sudden revelation throws everything into question. Faced with unexpected challenges and choices, Riya navigates the complexities of love, family expectations, and her own desires. As she stands at the crossroads between two different paths, her journey goes through self-discovery and modern romance, capturing the dilemmas many face today when choosing between a love that feels comforting and effortless, and a relationship that offers the future you've always envisioned but is fraught with complications. Will she follow her heart’s first instinct or take a chance on a fresh, new beginning?

Amogh Dusad, Content Head, Amazon MX Player, shared,“Season 2 of Half Love Half Arranged will take audiences on an even more captivating journey through love, laughter, and the complications of commitment. We’re thrilled to bring back the much-loved series with fresh storyline and dynamic characters. This season not only deepens the relationships that the audience have come to love but also introduces new layers of conflict and growth. We’re eager for viewers to dive back into the delightful world of the Tanwars and experience the twists and turns that await Riya and her loved ones!”

“We are thrilled to bring Season 2 of Half Love, Half Arranged to life in partnership with Amazon MX Player. This collaboration allows us to reach even more viewers with a story that captures both humor and heart, while introducing fresh dynamics and challenges in Riya's life. Together with Amazon MX Player, we’re not only continuing Riya and Jogi’s journey, but also laying the groundwork for more engaging stories to come. This season dives deeper, exploring personal growth, relationships, and the choices that shape our futures. We look forward to audiences joining us on this adventure and on many more to follow,” shared Janaki Amrite, Associate VP - OTT Partnerships, Dice Media.

Reprising his role as Jogi, Karan Wahi shared, “Getting back into Jogi’s character was a wonderful experience. He’s someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, but this season pushes him to confront parts of himself he wasn’t ready to face. He’s trying to understand the complexities of love and responsibility, and I think that vulnerability will resonate with a lot of people. Working with Maanvi again was amazing, and Rithvikk’s character adds a fantastic twist to the story.”

Maanvi Gagroo, who returns with her character Dr Riya in the series, says that Season 2 of Half Love Half Arranged dives deeper into the highs and lows of Riya’s journey, and continues to stay real and relatable. “Coming back as Riya felt like picking up right where we left off, but this season challenges her (Riya) in a new way. I feel this season will resonate more with the audience as she faces decisions that might be difficult & painful but ultimately help us grow. I’m excited for the audience to see this slight coming of age side of her”, Maanvi says.

Expressing his delight of being part of the series, RithvikkDhanjani, shared, “Stepping into the world of Half Love Half Arranged has been a thrilling ride. Ved is a character who embraces life with a certain lightness and joy, which I think will appeal to viewers. His bond with Riya feels natural and heartfelt, and I hope audiences enjoy the energy he brings to Riya’s life and to the Tanwar family. It’s been a blast working alongside such talented actors and I feel this season is sure to be a rollercoaster of emotions!”

Packed with surprises, heartfelt moments, and laughter, Half Love Half Arranged S2 explores the complexities of modern relationships and the tug-of-war between family expectations and personal happiness. The new season will stream exclusively from 1stNovember on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/9KJpl84THo0

Tags
Karan Wahi Dice Media Amazon
Related news
 | 18 Sep 2024

Fasten your seatbelts as Amazon MX Player is ready to take you on a love-fueled journey with upcoming series Ishq In The Air

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player-Amazon’s free video streaming service today unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming love-drama series, Ishq In The Air.

read more
 | 30 May 2024

Day 2 of Goafest 2024 delivers strategies for adaptation and innovation

MUMBAI: Setting a powerful tone yet again, Day 2 of Goafest 2024 began with the first session hosted by Sri Adhikari Brothers Networks - Dhamaal presents a Knowledge Seminar with Knowledge Partner IAA in collaboration with UNICEF called Gender-Sensitive Marketing: Navigating The New Consumer Land

read more
 | 11 Aug 2023

Hip Hop Sensations Fikshun and Tushar Shetty to turn up the heat on Hip Hop India as the battle for Top 6 begins

Hip-Hop India is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV

read more
 | 09 Feb 2023

Celebrate YOU this Valentine’s Day

While you spend the day of love with your special ones, here are some tips and recommendations from Amazon to prioritise yourself too

read more
 | 10 Jan 2023

Amazon miniTV brings Gunchakkar, a hilarious whodunit short film starring Rajpal Yadav and Hussain Dalal

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service is all set to take the audiences on a laughter riot with its upcoming short film, Gunchakkar.

read more

RnM Biz

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

top# 5 articles

1
KOLAB 2024: Symphony of cultures celebrating the grand launch of Indo-Korean Music

MUMBAI:The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) are delighted to celebrate the success of...read more

2
Yo Yo Honey Singh hosts exclusive dinner for Jason Derulo in Dubai – Is a power collab on the horizon?

MUMBAI: The global stage just got a whole lot spicier as India’s music maverick Yo Yo Honey Singh hosted an exclusive dinner for American pop...read more

3
Emerging artist TJ Chahal captivates audiences with debut love song music video, setting the stage for a new chapter in Indian Pop

MUMBAI: Rising singer-songwriter TJ Chahal has made an impressive debut with his first music video, an evocative love song that tells a story of...read more

4
Unleashing the "Destroyer": Bodhi and the Omega Force’s Sonic Prayer for Renewal

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience a face-melting, earth-shattering, and soul-awakening musical epic! Bodhi and the Omega Force is here to set the stage...read more

5
Tiësto releases new single 'Tantalizing,' in collaboration with Soaky Siren

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-winning dance music icon Tiësto teams up with multi-platinum artist Soaky Siren for his new release "Tantalizing," out now on his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games