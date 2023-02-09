RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2023 13:13 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrate YOU this Valentine’s Day

While you spend the day of love with your special ones, here are some tips and recommendations from Amazon to prioritise yourself too

Love is in the air throughout the month with people celebrating the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. While most of us dedicate this day of love to our special ones, it is also imperative to focus on celebrating the relationship that matters the most - the one with ourselves. Keeping that in mind, here’s what you can do to aid your self-love journey this Valentine’s Day.

1. Make Fire TV your binge-watching partner

Who doesn’t love spending the day watching movies or shows that make you happy? All you need is a Fire TV Stick Lite and you can access thousands of content titles across OTT platforms and channels. You can even get personal content recommendations based on your viewing history. What’s more? You can access all of this with just your voice. Just say “Alexa, show me rom-coms” or “Alexa, play Shah Rukh Khan movies” and binge-watch to your heart’s desire.

2. Spoil yourself on Amazon.in’s Valentine’s Day Store

Sometimes, a little retail therapy is all you need to feel like you’re on top of the world. Amazon.in has a dedicated Valentine’s Store featuring products across categories. Head to the Amazon shopping app and say “Alexa, go to Valentine's day store” (Android only) to land directly onto the store. From perfumes to candles, and jewellery to chocolates, you’ll find an array of options that will uplift your mood.

3. Get cozy with these eBooks on your Kindle

You can never underestimate the power of the written word. Sometimes words from others are what help us understand ourselves a little better. Grab the All-New Kindle on Amazon.in and snuggle up with a good book. Here are some options to get you started - Be That Unicorn, by Jenny Block, The Self-Love Experiment, by Shannon Kaiser , Ikigai, by García, Héctor and Francesc Miralles

4. Cook your favourite meal with Alexa

Whoever said the way to your heart is through your stomach was not entirely wrong. Cooking your favourite meal can be therapeutic. You can turn to Alexa and ask for your favourite recipes. If you are confused about what you want to eat, you can even ask Alexa for recommendations based on the ingredients in your fridge. Just say “Alexa, give me chocolate recipes,” or “Alexa, tell me the recipe of red velvet cake” and whip up something you can indulge in.

6. Take Alexa’s help to prioritise self-care

Make Alexa your trusty DJ and have a dance party to yourself! Simply ask Alexa to play your favourite songs or playlist on your Echo Dot (3rd Gen) or any other device with Alexa and dance your heart out. You can also say “Alexa, help me relax'' or “Alexa, open Art of Living” to help you calm your mind. A simple “Alexa, open Shilpa Shetty Yoga” or “Alexa, start a 7-minute workout” can help you boost your happy hormones.

We at Amazon are excited to be a part of your self-love journey and hope these recommendations help you love yourself a little extra this Valentine's Day.

Tags
Amazon Valentine Day Shah Rukh Khan Songs music
Related news
 | 09 Feb 2023

Elliott Landy presents VOLUME 2 THE BAND PHOTOGRAPHS: ON KICKSTARTER

MUMBAI: When you picture The Band, you have Elliott Landy’s photographs in your mind. He took the legendary photos in their 1968 album, Music From Big Pink and THE BAND, their self-titled 1969 album. But there’s more where those came from. A whole lot more!

read more
 | 09 Feb 2023

Coke Studio Bharat's first track ‘Udja’ garners over 2.5 million views in 21 hours!

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over 7 years, Coke Studio is finally back in the country as Coke Studio Bharat. Music-lovers and netizens are here for it and how! The first song - ‘Udja’- met with accelerated interest, on-loop plays, and exciting comments on social media.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2023

The 5-piece band from southern California, Infamous Stiffs, deliveries a sharp and angry punk rock on new EP “Lockdown Live”

MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot Records, available for pre-order/add/save, with new single Kill for the Sound (Live) out now alongside the music video for the track.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2023

XG release performance video for their third single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: The music video for 'SHOOTING STAR' has gained over 12 million views in the two weeks since its release and has charted in 25 regions on the YouTube charts. Including No. 1 in the UK, Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the US, and No.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2023

Pandit Satish Vyas and Pravin Godkhindi to enchant the music-loving audience in “Morning Ragas: A Unique Experience of Morning Melodies" Experience the Harmonious blend of Santoor and Flute

MUMBAI: The world of Indian classical music is about to get more magical as two of the most renowned artists in the world of classical music, Pandit Satish Vyas and Pravin Godkhindi, come together for a duet performance of Santoor and Flute.

read more

RnM Biz

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Youth sensation Yohani and legendary singer Udit Narayan share the stage for their recent show in Melbourne

MUMBAI: Youth icon Yohani who broke the internet with ‘Manike’, recently performed in a concert sharing the stage with legendary Udit Narayan in the...read more

2
XG release performance video for their third single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: The music video for 'SHOOTING STAR' has gained over 12 million views in the two weeks since its release and has charted in 25 regions on the...read more

3
Elliott Landy presents VOLUME 2 THE BAND PHOTOGRAPHS: ON KICKSTARTER

MUMBAI: When you picture The Band, you have Elliott Landy’s photographs in your mind. He took the legendary photos in their 1968 album, Music From...read more

4
Warner Music India signs deal to acquire a majority stake in Divo, the largest Digital Media And Music Company In South India

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Divo, a leading digital media and music company in India with a presence...read more

5
A satirical music video titled – ‘Villa Wala Pyaar’ on MTV Splitsvilla X4 featuring Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X4 is nearing its much-anticipated grand finale this Saturday and fans of the show are super excited to see who will win this...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games