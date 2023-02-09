Celebrate YOU this Valentine’s Day

While you spend the day of love with your special ones, here are some tips and recommendations from Amazon to prioritise yourself too
Love is in the air throughout the month with people celebrating the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. While most of us dedicate this day of love to our special ones, it is also imperative to focus on celebrating the relationship that matters the most - the one with ourselves. Keeping that in mind, here’s what you can do to aid your self-love journey this Valentine’s Day.
1. Make Fire TV your binge-watching partner
Who doesn’t love spending the day watching movies or shows that make you happy? All you need is a Fire TV Stick Lite and you can access thousands of content titles across OTT platforms and channels. You can even get personal content recommendations based on your viewing history. What’s more? You can access all of this with just your voice. Just say “Alexa, show me rom-coms” or “Alexa, play Shah Rukh Khan movies” and binge-watch to your heart’s desire.
2. Spoil yourself on Amazon.in’s Valentine’s Day Store
Sometimes, a little retail therapy is all you need to feel like you’re on top of the world. Amazon.in has a dedicated Valentine’s Store featuring products across categories. Head to the Amazon shopping app and say “Alexa, go to Valentine's day store” (Android only) to land directly onto the store. From perfumes to candles, and jewellery to chocolates, you’ll find an array of options that will uplift your mood.
3. Get cozy with these eBooks on your Kindle
You can never underestimate the power of the written word. Sometimes words from others are what help us understand ourselves a little better. Grab the All-New Kindle on Amazon.in and snuggle up with a good book. Here are some options to get you started - Be That Unicorn, by Jenny Block, The Self-Love Experiment, by Shannon Kaiser , Ikigai, by García, Héctor and Francesc Miralles
4. Cook your favourite meal with Alexa
Whoever said the way to your heart is through your stomach was not entirely wrong. Cooking your favourite meal can be therapeutic. You can turn to Alexa and ask for your favourite recipes. If you are confused about what you want to eat, you can even ask Alexa for recommendations based on the ingredients in your fridge. Just say “Alexa, give me chocolate recipes,” or “Alexa, tell me the recipe of red velvet cake” and whip up something you can indulge in.
6. Take Alexa’s help to prioritise self-care
Make Alexa your trusty DJ and have a dance party to yourself! Simply ask Alexa to play your favourite songs or playlist on your Echo Dot (3rd Gen) or any other device with Alexa and dance your heart out. You can also say “Alexa, help me relax'' or “Alexa, open Art of Living” to help you calm your mind. A simple “Alexa, open Shilpa Shetty Yoga” or “Alexa, start a 7-minute workout” can help you boost your happy hormones.
We at Amazon are excited to be a part of your self-love journey and hope these recommendations help you love yourself a little extra this Valentine's Day.
