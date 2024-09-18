Fasten your seatbelts as Amazon MX Player is ready to take you on a love-fueled journey with upcoming series Ishq In The Air

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player-Amazon’s free video streaming service today unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming love-drama series, Ishq In The Air. Set against the backdrop of two contrasting cities- Indore and Mumbai, Ishq In The Air is here to take you on a journey filled with Chance encounters, a sweet romance where two opposing worlds collide and some turbulent times. Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, the series features the talented Shantanu Maheshwari and Medha Rana in key roles.

The recently dropped trailer showcases the life of Naman, a creative and driven photographer from Indore, who is rooted in his family's successful Namkeen empire. Wherein, Kavya is a free-spirited hair stylist from Mumbai, who forges her own independent path. Their lives take a turn when a serendipitous meeting at an airport, sets their romantic journey in motion. As they navigate the thrill of their new-found connection, can Naman and Kavya bridge the gaps between their diverse backgrounds and embrace the love growing between them?

Sharing his thoughts about the show, Amogh Dusad - Head of Content at Amazon MX Player said, “Building on our array of beloved romantic content, we're delighted to present Ishq in the Air. This captivating story follows Naman and Kavya's whirlwind romance, which blossoms after a coincidental encounter at an airport. As their destinies intertwine, viewers will be hooked on their sparkling chemistry. We're excited to bring this delightful romance to our audience, who have consistently showered us with love for our romantic shows.”

Further adding to it Shantanu Maheshwari who plays the role of Naman said, “It feels great to come back with another tale of romance on Amazon MX Player which will deeply resonate with the audiences. Ishq in the Air is a love story that brings together Naman and Kavya, two individuals from diverse backgrounds, as they embark on a journey of love. As the two of them board their flight of love, they soar through the ups and downs of life, discovering the true meaning of connection and devotion. We hope that Ishq in the Air will strike a chord in the hearts of our viewers with its relatable themes and authentic portrayal of characters. So yes, I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s response, it’s been made with a lot of love.”

Medha Rana who will be seen portraying the role of Kavya Mehra in the series, shared her take, “Ishq in the Air is a love story that will transport the audience back to the days of classic romance! Working on this project has been a really fun and enriching experience. This story shows how the perfect recipe for love does not exist! Love is what you make of it and even if the odds are all against you, you don’t stop believing in the magic of love. I'm hoping that the viewers will love the show as much as we did while creating it.”

Sameer Gogate, GM BBC Studios Productions India said, “‘Ishq in the Air' is a homegrown original romantic drama that captures the essence of modern love, with all its complexities and beauty in a multi-cultural and diverse country like India. We're eager for the audience to discover these complex yet relatable characters and the ups and downs of love. Following on from the success of our series Highway Love and Tujhpe Main Fida for Amazon MX Player, we are thrilled to partner with Amazon MX Player again to create this beautiful yet impossible love story and we hope the audiences will get on board and ride the turbulence through this journey of love.”

Fasten your seatbelts as Ishq in the Air is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 20th September, available within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and Play Store.