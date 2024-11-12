The wait is over! Spoken Fest expands to Shillong, Bangalore, and Mumbai - Tickets Are Now Live!

MUMBAI: Kommune’s Spoken Fest, the celebration of storytelling, theatre, poetry and music, announces tickets for the much anticipated 2024-2025 editions in Mumbai and Bangalore are now officially live! Back for its 7th edition, the festival is set to create new cultural milestones as it expands to Bangalore and returns to its roots in Mumbai. As the festival gets bigger, better and ready to expand, it embraces the diverse voices of three distinct regions in Hindi, English and Khasi. Through this, Spoken Fest 2024-25 is poised to amplify India’s rich narrative mosaic on an unprecedented scale with the most compelling voices of India.
This season is ready to present new stories, raw emotions and unforgettable moments that will continue to push boundaries and spark conversations in three cities:
Mumbai:
Date: February 01 and 02, 2024
Venue: Jio World Garden, BKC
Bangalore:
Date: February 22, 2025
Venue: Jayamahal Palace Hotel
Shillong:
Date: December 06, 2025
Venue: Ward’s Lake Shillong
Beyond being a platform for creativity, Spoken Fest is proud to partner with Skrap to host India’s leading zero-waste, carbon-positive event. Upholding values of inclusivity, the festival features artists from a range of backgrounds, ensuring a kaleidoscope of voices and experiences. Reserve your spot today and be part of this unique journey into the heart of India’s storytelling tradition. Experience the fest that has captured the imagination of thousands and set the stage for profound cultural conversations.
