RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Nov 2024 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Hoopr lights up the festive season with 'Phuljhadi' by Nupoor Khedkar: The Festive Anthem Taking Instagram by Storm

MUMBAI: Hoopr, India’s premier music licensing platform, is excited to present "Phuljhadi," a vibrant new single by talented singer-songwriter Nupoor Khedkar. Released to celebrate this season’s festivities, "Phuljhadi" brings together lively lyrics, a joyous melody, and a festive spirit that’s already setting Instagram Reels alight and becoming a post-Diwali favorite with over 800 reels in less than 24 hours with a combined reach of over 3 million views.

"Phuljhadi" captures the essence of celebration with its infectious energy and radiant vibe. Composed and sung by Nupoor Khedkar, this track combines soft, warm instrumentals with her soulful vocals, creating a melody that resonates with anyone reliving the joy of the recent festivities. "This song is truly special to me," Nupoor shares. "I wanted to create something that feels like Diwali—full of warmth, joy, and togetherness. Seeing people create Reels and share their festive moments with 'Phuljhadi' has been amazing!"

Based in Mumbai, Nupoor Khedkar is known for her versatility as a singer and her Hindustani Classical training, which brings a unique touch to her music. In addition to her independent work, Nupoor’s voice has been featured in popular tracks like "Sona Kitna Sona Hai" from Crew, "Besabar" from Tripling: Season 3, and the title track of Haseen Dilruba. Her independent debut single has already crossed 110,000 streams, marking her as an emerging force in the Indian music scene.

Bhumika Shukla, GM-Music at Hoopr, expressed her excitement about the release: "We’re thrilled to bring 'Phuljhadi' to our audience. Nupoor has delivered a song that not only celebrates the festive spirit but also carries a sense of warmth and joy that people can relate to. It’s exciting to see how quickly it’s becoming the soundtrack of people’s seasonal celebrations."

Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO of Hoopr, added, "At Hoopr, we’re always looking to provide artists a platform to share their unique voices, and 'Phuljhadi' is a perfect example. Nupoor’s song brings people together, capturing the essence of celebration. We’re proud to see this song become a post-Diwali favorite for so many."

"Phuljhadi" is now available on Hoopr for streaming and is quickly making its way into playlists, providing the perfect soundtrack for carrying the festive spirit forward.

Listen to Phuljhadi:

1 https://hoopr.ai/track/phuljhadi
2 https://open.spotify.com/artist/0NU4RKzpRuMwTyQRlPxqvD?si=bdYtCpFTSDa6KK...

Tags
Hoopr Gaurav Dagaonkar Songs music
Related news
 | 08 Nov 2024

Dominik Gehringer and Ovadia unite for Digital Age EP

MUMBAI: Following his massive Strange World release earlier this year, Dominik Gehringer returns to Purified Records, teaming up with Ovadia for their Digital Age EP.

read more
 | 08 Nov 2024

Gordo teams with Tech It Deep for a new version of 'Maria Maria'

Grammy-nominated DJ/Producer GORDO and TECH IT DEEP bring a fresh afro-house twist to the chart-smashing house hit.

read more
 | 08 Nov 2024

Krystal Roxx and Chelcee Grimes, join forces to ignite the dance floor with their latest energetic house track, "Girl," set to make waves in clubs, radio, and beyond!

MUMBAI: UK-based DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Krystal Roxx has teamed up with Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Chelcee Grimes to release their latest track, "Girl," an infectious house anthem set to energize the Dance music scene.

read more
 | 08 Nov 2024

"Chintamani: Ek Chirantan Chintan" biography of Padma Bhushan Pandit C. R. Vyas to be released on the occasion of his 100th Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: To mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary vocalist, Padma Bhushan Pandit C. R.

read more
 | 08 Nov 2024

Prateek Kuhad brings his silhouettes tour to Bengaluru - Be There!

MUMBAI: Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is all set to capture the audiences with his electrifying and melodious performances in Bengaluru. The thrilling event is scheduled for the 9th of November, 2024 at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Krystal Roxx and Chelcee Grimes, join forces to ignite the dance floor with their latest energetic house track, "Girl," set to make waves in clubs, radio, and beyond!

MUMBAI: UK-based DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Krystal Roxx has teamed up with Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Chelcee Grimes to release...read more

2
Dreadhammer will be the opening act of rocks bigegst celebration Mahindra I-Rock, wins the band hunt competition

MUMBAI: Along with its non-conformist rigour, I-Rock has been a bedrock of platforming rising rockstars. The 30th Edition bolstered this by passing...read more

3
Dominik Gehringer and Ovadia unite for Digital Age EP

MUMBAI: Following his massive Strange World release earlier this year, Dominik Gehringer returns to Purified Records, teaming up with Ovadia for...read more

4
Hoopr lights up the festive season with 'Phuljhadi' by Nupoor Khedkar: The Festive Anthem Taking Instagram by Storm

MUMBAI: Hoopr, India’s premier music licensing platform, is excited to present "Phuljhadi," a vibrant new single by talented singer-songwriter Nupoor...read more

5
Rising R&B Star Mac Ayres draws a personal connection on new Mixtape 'cloudy'

MUMBAI: Rising R&B star Mac Ayres consistently croons in a deceptively chill manner, yet never shies away from getting deeply introspective....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games