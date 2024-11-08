Hoopr lights up the festive season with 'Phuljhadi' by Nupoor Khedkar: The Festive Anthem Taking Instagram by Storm

MUMBAI: Hoopr, India’s premier music licensing platform, is excited to present "Phuljhadi," a vibrant new single by talented singer-songwriter Nupoor Khedkar. Released to celebrate this season’s festivities, "Phuljhadi" brings together lively lyrics, a joyous melody, and a festive spirit that’s already setting Instagram Reels alight and becoming a post-Diwali favorite with over 800 reels in less than 24 hours with a combined reach of over 3 million views.

"Phuljhadi" captures the essence of celebration with its infectious energy and radiant vibe. Composed and sung by Nupoor Khedkar, this track combines soft, warm instrumentals with her soulful vocals, creating a melody that resonates with anyone reliving the joy of the recent festivities. "This song is truly special to me," Nupoor shares. "I wanted to create something that feels like Diwali—full of warmth, joy, and togetherness. Seeing people create Reels and share their festive moments with 'Phuljhadi' has been amazing!"

Based in Mumbai, Nupoor Khedkar is known for her versatility as a singer and her Hindustani Classical training, which brings a unique touch to her music. In addition to her independent work, Nupoor’s voice has been featured in popular tracks like "Sona Kitna Sona Hai" from Crew, "Besabar" from Tripling: Season 3, and the title track of Haseen Dilruba. Her independent debut single has already crossed 110,000 streams, marking her as an emerging force in the Indian music scene.

Bhumika Shukla, GM-Music at Hoopr, expressed her excitement about the release: "We’re thrilled to bring 'Phuljhadi' to our audience. Nupoor has delivered a song that not only celebrates the festive spirit but also carries a sense of warmth and joy that people can relate to. It’s exciting to see how quickly it’s becoming the soundtrack of people’s seasonal celebrations."

Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO of Hoopr, added, "At Hoopr, we’re always looking to provide artists a platform to share their unique voices, and 'Phuljhadi' is a perfect example. Nupoor’s song brings people together, capturing the essence of celebration. We’re proud to see this song become a post-Diwali favorite for so many."

"Phuljhadi" is now available on Hoopr for streaming and is quickly making its way into playlists, providing the perfect soundtrack for carrying the festive spirit forward.

Listen to Phuljhadi:

1 https://hoopr.ai/track/phuljhadi

2 https://open.spotify.com/artist/0NU4RKzpRuMwTyQRlPxqvD?si=bdYtCpFTSDa6KK...