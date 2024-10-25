RadioandMusic
News |  25 Oct 2024 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

CASA BACARDÍ Returns with its biggest Halloween campaign ever: GIVE IN TO YOUR MOOD!

MUMBAI: The love for Halloween in India has grown immensely in recent years, as the occasion has become a cultural touchpoint for the new generation. BACARDI has been a powerful driver in building this key cultural moment, hosting India’s largest Halloween party each year for over 5 years. Each edition of CASA BACARDI Halloween brings the essence of the occasion to life through unique and immersive experiences. Through consistent efforts over the years, BACARDI has emerged as a pioneer in the experiential space and a torchbearer in popularizing Halloween as a cultural phenomenon in India. The 2024 edition is set to be the best and biggest yet, with CASA BACARDI Iraising the bar even higher with a series of thrilling immersive experiences leading up to the iconic CASA BACARDI Halloween Party in Mumbai.

Here’s a full account of how Bacardi is making it big with Halloween!

CASA BACARDI HALLOWEEN FILM- GIVE IN TO YOUR MOOD !

Bacardi is shaking things up this Halloween with an exciting new film that explores four different moods: in the mood to explore, shapeshift, express, and stir up! Unveiled at a special screening event at Liberty Cinema, the film features a captivating cast showcasing these different moods, each inviting you to embrace your truest self this halloween.

The CASA BACARDI Screening & Pre-Party at Liberty Cinema

CASA BACARDI kicked off the Halloween 2024 celebration in style earlier in October, with a thrilling pre-party at Mumbai's iconic Liberty Cinema, a venue steeped in 77 years of cinematic history. The exclusive film screening brought the magic of cinema to life along with the launch of an exclusive Halloween film, ‘Give in to Your Mood,’ and was followed by Halloween-themed BACARDI cocktails and a high-energy after-party inside the vintage cinema. The eclectic beats of DJ Paloma kept the crowd on their feet, and, set against the vintage backdrop of Liberty Cinema, it made for a night of unforgettable vibes.

CASA BACARDI Halloween Salon Takeover

Halloween is all about embracing self-expression, and to celebrate individuality in the most creative ways possible, CASA BACARDI has partnered with You Do You Hair, a salon studio in Santacruz. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will offer guests a unique, Halloween-inspired makeover experience like never before. From spooky to chic, guests can transform their look with a 4-hour session that includes curated hairstyles, temporary hair color, wigs, and clip-on nails inspired by four Halloween moods. The event also features a bar serving themed BACARDI cocktails and food, capped off with an after-party to celebrate your new look in style. This one-day experience will be followed by a 10-day activation at the salon, where consumers can choose from four curated hairstyles/looks inspired by the moods of CASA BACARDI Halloween.

Key Highlights of the You Do You Hair Event:

. Date: 21st - 31st October 2024

. Location: You Do You Hair Studio, Linking Road, Santacruz

BACARDI partners with SOCIAL to serve up a fun-filled, Moody Halloween!

Bacardi has teamed up with 50 Social outlets across the country to bring Halloween to life like never before! Together, we’ve curated a special menu featuring exclusive Bacardi cocktails and immersive experiences designed to capture the perfect blend of fun and moody vibes. Whether you're sipping on a themed cocktail or diving into the Halloween atmosphere, this collaboration promises to make every moment unforgettable.

Event Details:

. Date: 23rd - 31st October

. Venue: Social Offline in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad

India’s Biggest Halloween Party Experience Awaits

Get ready for a Halloween night like no other in Mumbai on October 25th!

Join us at The Great Eastern Mills and get ready to GIVE IN TO YOUR MOOD - Dive into the makeup and prosthetic lab for some thrilling transformations, sip on delectable BACARDI cocktails from the curated bars, and enjoy immersive music experiences that’ll have you grooving. Plus, indulge in an array of delicious food pop-ups to satisfy every craving.

Key Highlights:

Date: October 25, 2024

Venue: Great Eastern Mills, Byculla

Join us for this unforgettable celebration and let your Halloween spirit shine!

As the spooky season unfolds, CASA BACARDI continues to redefine Halloween, inviting everyone to embrace creativity, self-expression, and unforgettable experiences throughout the month. Stay tuned for more exciting events as we dive deeper into the magic of Halloween!

About BACARDI Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo BacardI Masso revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDI. The unique taste of BACARDI rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDI Mojito, the BACARDI Daiquiri, the BACARDI Cuba Libre, the BACARDI Pina Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDI rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDI rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862.

The BACARDI brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

