News |  23 Oct 2024 12:00

wasurene: New single “She's My Hero” Japenese version out now

MUMBAI: wasurene, a groundbreaking music project known for its unique approach to storytelling through music, has released its seventh track “She’s My HERO”. The project follows a distinctive process in which the creator/writer interviews a subject “Anoko” to explore their personal thoughts and experiences, and writes a song based on the insights gathered. Once the song is crafted, an artist performs it, giving voice to the subject’s story in a deeply authentic and meaningful way.

In a rare instance where the creator/writer is also the performing artist, “She’s My HERO” emerges as a powerful rock anthem about life. Written by Honoka Nishimura, former member of Japanese idol girl group LAST IDOL, the song tells the story of two individuals who have endured the highs and lows of idol life, embodying the resilience and strength required to thrive in the entertainment industry. With its dynamic sound and raw lyrics, “She’s My HERO” promises to resonate deeply with fans of both rock and idol culture.

Track Credits

1 Vocals & Lyrics: Honoka Nishimura
2 Programming & All Instruments: agehasprings party
3 Image & Movie: Qzil.la

Stream “She’s My HERO” Japanese Version here

About wasurene
wasurene is a music project where “Anoko”, or "that girl", collaborates with creators/writers and performing artists to produce and release songs. The process begins with interviews that delve into the personal lives, thoughts, and worries of “Anoko”, capturing the genuine messages they want to convey. These heartfelt insights are then woven into the song’s lyrics. The performing artist, acting as a spokesperson for “Anoko”, brings these songs to life, offering listeners a more intimate and introspective glimpse of "that girl" beyond her public image.

Through this approach, wasurene offers a window into the emotional lives of young people, allowing their true voices to be heard. The lyrics often resonate deeply with listeners, reflecting shared experiences of humanity, struggles, dreams, and hopes.

wasurene Discography

1 Baku Idegami × wasurene "As I Am, As We Are"
2 Sowanwan × wasurene "Isn't it fine?"
3 Baku Idegami × wasurene "Illuminate"
4 Watage × wasurene "Hii Fuu Mii Night"
5 GANMA × wasurene "Why What? Sympathy”
6 Haruka Nakagawa × wasurene “She’s My HERO Indonesia Ver.”
7 Honoka Nishimura × wasurene “She’s My HERO"

