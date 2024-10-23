Rising Star Nit-C drops a bold fusion of Rajasthani-Haryanvi Folk and new-age hip hop 'Attract'

MUMBAI: Step into a world where tradition meets revolution, and music transcends boundaries! Nit-C, the next-gen music sensation, is here to shake things up with his latest track, "Attract" – a groundbreaking fusion of Rajasthani-Haryanvi folk and cutting-edge hip hop.

"Attract" is a journey into the heart of India's regional richness, all wrapped up in the electric beats of modern hip-hop. Nit-C has masterfully combined the raw, earthy roots of Rajasthani and Haryanvi culture with the fierce, unapologetic pulse of hip-hop, creating a sound that’s as authentic as it is fresh.

As you dive into the track, the visuals will leave you mesmerized. Nit-C’s dynamic energy steals the show as he flawlessly weaves the cultural essence of his heritage with the uncontainable swagger of hip-hop. The stunning backdrop, infused with cultural nuances from both regions, reflects Nit-C’s bold vision – a celebration of the past, present, and future, all in one breath.

"Attract" is my way of blending the rich heritage of Rajasthani and Haryanvi culture with the raw energy of hip-hop. It’s about bringing together two worlds that don’t usually collide and showing how they can vibe together. This song is for anyone who feels connected to their roots but still wants to break free and explore new sounds” says Nit-C.