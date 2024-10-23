Ezra Furman & Alex Walton unveil new single "Tie Me to The Train Tracks" via Bella Union

MUMBAI: Today, Ezra Furman & Alex Walton release a collaborative new single “Tie Me To The Train Tracks” via Bella Union. A typically infectious slice of raw rock’n’roll brilliance, “Tie Me To The Tracks” comes complete with an equally brilliant B-side titled “Beat Me Up” with vocals by Alex Walton.

Ezra Furman says: "We made this song in a burst of neurotic passion at her old house in Roxbury, Boston one chronically-ill afternoon. The chains of luv had got us in their mortal grasp and it all came pouring out. And there’s a B-side (‘Beat Me Up’) too, out of this miniature masochistic fragment I’d made up which she then made into a brilliant full song, played and recorded entirely by her, that hits hard and leaves a mark. I don’t know how she does it but I feel lucky to do it with her.”

Alex Walton adds: “It was an honour and a privilege to not only work with Ezra, but to have her in my house, writing and recording together, going to the porch with cigarettes and notebooks in our hands, trying to contextualize everything. We wanted to make something stripped down, noisy, harsh, but still delicate, beautiful, frail. I think we achieved this.”

Having released nine critically acclaimed albums to date Ezra Furman, went on indefinite touring hiatus after a seminal show closing out the Garden Stage at End of the Road in 2023. With the exception of two sold out shows at London’s Union Chapel this summer, Furman’s only shows have been in her hometown of Boston, going under the title of “Ms. Ezra Furman Does What She Wants”, the next being at The Rockwell on November 17. It’s from this local music community that she met her friend and collaborator Alex Walton.

Lex Walton, who makes music under the name Alex Walton, is a 24 year old autodidactic musician, filmmaker, visual artist, former museum security guard, and amateur carpenter. A prolific recording artist, she has released two albums and an EP this year already.

“I have met very few people who both understand the sheer psychospiritual power and potential of our inherited forms of popular music and can also execute the practical magic that creates new expressions of that music.” enthuses Furman. "Alex Walton is one of those very few people. She is a rock’n’roll goddess-waif who changed my life.”