Armaan Malik celebrates one-year engagement Anniversary with beau Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik Celebrates a Year of Love engagement anniversary with Aashna Shroff OR Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Celebrate Their 1st Engagement Anniversary Emerging as a global pop icon due to his incredible musical talent and a string of chart-topping hits, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik continues to amaze audiences in every way. Armaan, who is excelling in his professional life, is celebrating a personal milestone today.
The singer, who is engaged to Aashna Shroff, is marking a special occasion as they celebrate their first engagement anniversary. Armaan, known for his soulful voice and romantic ballads, posted a heartwarming image from their engagement day.
Along with the picture, he penned a sweet message "Happy engagement anniversary my love can't wait to get married to YOU " celebrating their love story with his followers. Before the official engagement, the singer dedicated a special song to his now fiancée when he proposed to her in London. The song was even more meaningful because Armaan personally sang it for her. As they approach their big day, fans and followers are eagerly waiting for more updates on the much-anticipated wedding.
This engagement anniversary marks not just a year of love but also the beginning of a lifetime together. Here’s wishing Armaan and Aashna all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives!
