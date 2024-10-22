RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Oct 2024 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik celebrates one-year engagement Anniversary with beau Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik Celebrates a Year of Love engagement anniversary with Aashna Shroff OR Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Celebrate Their 1st Engagement Anniversary Emerging as a global pop icon due to his incredible musical talent and a string of chart-topping hits, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik continues to amaze audiences in every way. Armaan, who is excelling in his professional life, is celebrating a personal milestone today.

The singer, who is engaged to Aashna Shroff, is marking a special occasion as they celebrate their first engagement anniversary. Armaan, known for his soulful voice and romantic ballads, posted a heartwarming image from their engagement day.

Along with the picture, he penned a sweet message "Happy engagement anniversary my love can't wait to get married to YOU " celebrating their love story with his followers. Before the official engagement, the singer dedicated a special song to his now fiancée when he proposed to her in London. The song was even more meaningful because Armaan personally sang it for her. As they approach their big day, fans and followers are eagerly waiting for more updates on the much-anticipated wedding.

This engagement anniversary marks not just a year of love but also the beginning of a lifetime together. Here’s wishing Armaan and Aashna all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives!

 

Tags
Armaan Malik music Singer
Related news
 | 22 Oct 2024

Musical duo Sachin-Jigar give Bollywood beats a regional makeover with their collaborations with regional stars!

MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar areredefining Bollywood's music landscape by drawing inspiration from India’s diverse regional sounds. Their recent work, particularly in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, is an attestation to their knack for blending tradition with modernity.

read more
 | 22 Oct 2024

India's biggest rap battleground because 'Hip Hop don't stop!'! Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4 promises a blockbuster new season

MUMBAI: The biggest rap talent hunt of India is back, and it's bolder, louder, and more intense than ever! Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4, co-powered by Wild Stone and Boat Lifestyle, is set to amplify India's hip-hop game like never before.

read more
 | 22 Oct 2024

Highly acclaimed Indian Rapper Karma signs with Warner Music India

MUMBAI: Karma, a Dehradun-based rapper, known for hit songs "Goat Shit" featuring King, "BADA" featuring KSHMR, and his recently released EP How Much a Rhyme Costs?, has signed with Warner Music India.

read more
 | 22 Oct 2024

A Musical Reading session for the slum kids by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: On Saturday, October 19, 2024, 20 children from Mumbai’s slums were treated to a special day of storytelling and music by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space and Overbooked India.

read more
 | 22 Oct 2024

Universal Music Canada (UMC) signs Punjabi super- producer thiarajxtt

MUMBAI: Today, one of the Punjabi music industry’s most in-demand artists, super-producer thiarajxtt, AKA Dilmanjot Singh Thiara, releases his debut EP If the Sun Had a Dark Side.

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

top# 5 articles

1
India's biggest rap battleground because 'Hip Hop don't stop!'! Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4 promises a blockbuster new season

MUMBAI: The biggest rap talent hunt of India is back, and it's bolder, louder, and more intense than ever! Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4, co-...read more

2
Highly acclaimed Indian Rapper Karma signs with Warner Music India

MUMBAI: Karma, a Dehradun-based rapper, known for hit songs "Goat Shit" featuring King, "BADA" featuring KSHMR, and his recently released EP How Much...read more

3
Musical duo Sachin-Jigar give Bollywood beats a regional makeover with their collaborations with regional stars!

MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar areredefining Bollywood's music landscape by drawing inspiration from India’s diverse regional sounds. Their recent...read more

4
Armaan Malik celebrates one-year engagement Anniversary with beau Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik Celebrates a Year of Love engagement anniversary with Aashna Shroff OR Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Celebrate Their 1st...read more

5
A Musical Reading session for the slum kids by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: On Saturday, October 19, 2024, 20 children from Mumbai’s slums were treated to a special day of storytelling and music by Kamakshi and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games