MUMBAI: Utsavi Jha, supported by Ashwin Adwani, take the stage at antiSOCIAL, Mumbai to celebrate the launch of Utsavi's debut EP Khata! Come be a part of a magical evening of eclectic live music as singer, songwriter and actor Utsavi Jha weaves honest and relatable stories with her moving, multi-genre songs and melodies that you’ll definitely go home humming.

Supported by charismatic singer-songwiter, Ashwin Adwani who debuts his trio set and is going to leave you spellbound!

Utsavi’s debut EP Khata, a project with songs so uninhibited and personal, it feels like Utsavi’s journal entries about her experiences with heartbreak. While heartbreak is a familiar concept, it’s one that’s experienced differently by everyone. Each of the 5 songs in the EP explores different stages of heartbreak starting from confusion to grief to redemption to relapse to finally moving on. But that’s not all. There’s something for everyone at this show featuring old and new original songs that span genres and languages - whether you’re looking to groove or be moved.

This show is a celebration of the art and artists behind it, Utsavi’s evolution and experimentation through sounds, and the spirit of true independent music. Expect to be blown away by the most skilled band of musicians performing alongside her - Anand Masrani, Parth Malhotra, Nishant Nair, Swanand Thakur and Harsh Bhavsar. Also catch an exclusive performance by the fantastic singer and songwriter Ashwin Adwani as he mesmerises you with his smooth voice and beautiful songs.