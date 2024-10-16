RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Oct 2024 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Aoora to headline Anant Samagam 2024 organised by Aalekh captivates global audiences

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Aoora is all set to grace the Indian capital with his live performance in Delhi at Anant Samagam 2024 organised by Aalekh Foundation a two-day cultural festival that promises to blend tradition with modernity. Scheduled for October 26th and 27th, 2024, at the majestic Travancore Palace, this event will celebrate the rich artistic heritage of Northeast India and Kerala. Aoora’s presence will mark a historic moment for K-Pop enthusiasts in India, bringing a global flair to this vibrant cultural extravaganza.

Known for his eclectic music, electrifying performances, and unparalleled stage charisma, Aoora’s music embodies the festival’s spirit of unity through diversity. 'Thi Thi Thara,' Aoora’s latest single, has already taken the world by storm, receiving accolades at the YISFF Awards in Korea. This recognition celebrates the song's contribution to collaborative content and highlights Aoora’s pioneering efforts to connect Korean and Indian cultures.

As the only artist bridging these two worlds through his music, Aoora’s participation in Anant Samagam 2024 amplifies the festival’s mission to promote cultural exchange and global harmony. His participation not only elevates the event to global prominence but also reflects a deeper commitment to building bridges between different artistic traditions.

”Performing in Delhi at Anant Samagam feels like the perfect fusion of dreams and destiny. This festival shows that when diverse traditions and global beats unite, we create something truly extraordinary. I’m honoured to be a bridge in this beautiful journey of connection and culture” says Aoora

Tags
Aoora K-Pop Anant Samagam 2024
Related news
 | 16 Oct 2024

Aoora to headline Anant Samagam 2024 organised by Aalekh captivates global audiences

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Aoora is all set to grace the Indian capital with his live performance in Delhi at Anant Samagam 2024 organised by Aalekh Foundation a two-day cultural festival that promises to blend tradition with modernity.

read more
 | 01 Aug 2024

K-Pop Star Aoora unveils his enchanting new single 'Thi Thi Thara', a cultural Odyssey through South India with Sireesha Bhagavatula, FRIDAYYY, and Mellow Kitchen

International K-Pop star Aoora has announced the release of his enchanting new single, "Thi Thi Thara," a melodious masterpiece celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of South India with Sireesha Bhagavatula and the innovative sounds of FRIDAYYY and Mellow Kitchen, promising to captivate listener

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Girl group BINI releases new all-english single 'Cherry On The Top'

MUMBAI: Global sensation, BINI, has released their all-English single, “Cherry On Top,” today on all music streaming platforms.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2024

Famous K-Pop band BTS collaborates with Despicable Me 4 for ‘Minions X BTS’ Mash-up art merchandise!

MUMBAI: The most entertaining franchise that is loved by audiences of all ages globally is coming back after 7 years, Despicable Me 4 is releasing on 5th July!

read more
 | 02 Jul 2024

Stayc unveils debut full-length album metamorphic on 1st July

MUMBAI: K-Pop sensation STAYC finally releases their highly anticipated debut full length album Metamorphic on July 1st!

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

top# 5 articles

1
Content creator Sukhmani Gambhir makes her stunning music video debut with Sachin Jigar's Diamond Ni

MUMBAI: Fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Sukhmani Gambhir has added another feather to her cap as she recently made her much anticipated...read more

2
Dedhia Music Foundation celebrates the next generation of hindustani classical vocalists: Announces winners at the grand finale of Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024

MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization devoted to promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, proudly announced...read more

3
9XM unveils musical Tambola: A Daily game show for music lovers with exciting rewards!

MUMBAI: 9XM, the popular music channel known for its vibrant tunes and engaging content, is thrilled to announce the launch of Musical Tambola, an...read more

4
Composer Tanishk Bagchi brings Amapiano to India with the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title track featuring Daljit Dosanjh and Pitbull

MUMBAI: Musical genius and arguably the most sought after composer currently, Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap. After his chart...read more

5
'Zamaana gadha hai' says Vishal Dadlani, as he takes a stand for Delhi’s Saloni Saaz

MUMBAI: India's beloved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is back with Season 15 on Sony Entertainment Television, showcasing some of the finest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games