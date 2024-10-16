Aoora to headline Anant Samagam 2024 organised by Aalekh captivates global audiences

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Aoora is all set to grace the Indian capital with his live performance in Delhi at Anant Samagam 2024 organised by Aalekh Foundation a two-day cultural festival that promises to blend tradition with modernity. Scheduled for October 26th and 27th, 2024, at the majestic Travancore Palace, this event will celebrate the rich artistic heritage of Northeast India and Kerala. Aoora’s presence will mark a historic moment for K-Pop enthusiasts in India, bringing a global flair to this vibrant cultural extravaganza.
Known for his eclectic music, electrifying performances, and unparalleled stage charisma, Aoora’s music embodies the festival’s spirit of unity through diversity. 'Thi Thi Thara,' Aoora’s latest single, has already taken the world by storm, receiving accolades at the YISFF Awards in Korea. This recognition celebrates the song's contribution to collaborative content and highlights Aoora’s pioneering efforts to connect Korean and Indian cultures.
As the only artist bridging these two worlds through his music, Aoora’s participation in Anant Samagam 2024 amplifies the festival’s mission to promote cultural exchange and global harmony. His participation not only elevates the event to global prominence but also reflects a deeper commitment to building bridges between different artistic traditions.
”Performing in Delhi at Anant Samagam feels like the perfect fusion of dreams and destiny. This festival shows that when diverse traditions and global beats unite, we create something truly extraordinary. I’m honoured to be a bridge in this beautiful journey of connection and culture” says Aoora
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more
MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more
MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more
MUMBAI: Fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Sukhmani Gambhir has added another feather to her cap as she recently made her much anticipated...read more
MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization devoted to promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, proudly announced...read more
MUMBAI: 9XM, the popular music channel known for its vibrant tunes and engaging content, is thrilled to announce the launch of Musical Tambola, an...read more
MUMBAI: Musical genius and arguably the most sought after composer currently, Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap. After his chart...read more
MUMBAI: India's beloved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is back with Season 15 on Sony Entertainment Television, showcasing some of the finest...read more