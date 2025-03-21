8 K-Pop Idols who just took Jennie’s viral dance challenge to the next level

MUMBAI: When BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops a song, the world pays attention—and her latest release is no exception. On March 7, 2025, the South Korean singer and rapper unveiled Like JENNIE under her own label, Odd Atelier, in collaboration with Columbia Records. As the fourth single from her debut studio album, Ruby, the track quickly became a global sensation. But Jennie didn’t stop there—she took things to the next level by launching an irresistible dance challenge, which has taken over social media.

From TikTok to Instagram, fans and idols alike are joining the trend, delivering their own interpretations of Jennie’s fierce choreography. With its infectious beat, bold lyrics, and undeniable attitude, “Like JENNIE” isn’t just a song—it’s a statement. The track doubles as both a celebration of her meteoric rise and a direct clapback at critics who’ve underestimated her.

The dance challenge, featuring sleek, sharp moves and a signature sass only Jennie could inspire, has exploded online. #LikeJENNIEChallenge has gone viral, racking up millions of views and proving once again that Jennie is a true trendsetter. Fans can’t get enough of the catchy hook and dynamic choreography, and K-Pop idols have stepped up to deliver their own jaw-dropping renditions.

Here are 8 K-Pop idols who redefined the Like JENNIE dance challenge and made it their own:

1. Karina (aespa)

Karina brought her signature power and precision to the challenge, adding smooth transitions and undeniable charisma. Fans praised her elegant yet fierce style, which perfectly complements Jennie’s bold choreography.

2. Yeonjun (TXT)

Known for his versatile dance skills, Yeonjun put his own playful twist on the challenge. His fluid movements and sharp execution instantly caught the attention of fans and even earned a like from Jennie herself.

3. Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Jennie’s bandmate Lisa couldn’t resist joining the fun. She delivered an effortless, high-energy performance, showcasing her signature swag while giving a sweet nod to their close friendship.

4. Hanni (NewJeans)

Hanni brought a fresh and youthful energy to the challenge, combining smooth grooves with a hint of her unique flair. Fans loved how she balanced Jennie’s confident moves with her own playful charm.

5. Kai (EXO)

As one of K-Pop’s most renowned dancers, Kai elevated the challenge with his sleek, sultry style. His performance exuded sophistication while staying true to the bold spirit of Like JENNIE.

6. Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)

Chaewon impressed fans with her precision and attitude, delivering each move with power while maintaining a fierce gaze that perfectly echoed Jennie’s commanding presence.

7. Taeyong (NCT)

Taeyong’s smooth yet edgy interpretation of the challenge brought out the song’s raw intensity. His sharp moves and magnetic stage presence made his version an instant fan favorite.

8. Yujin (IVE)

Yujin brought grace and confidence to the challenge, seamlessly blending elegance with bold choreography. Her performance highlighted her versatility and earned widespread praise across social platforms.

With the Like JENNIE dance challenge continuing to dominate social media, it’s clear that Jennie’s influence extends far beyond music. Each idol has brought their own unique flair to the viral trend, proving why K-Pop’s biggest stars can’t resist joining in on the fun.

As the challenge continues to spread worldwide, one thing is certain—Jennie’s reign as a global icon shows no signs of slowing down.