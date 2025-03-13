K-pop hunks NCT swap microphones for neckties in racy office makeover

MUMBAI: NCT, the heart-throb K-pop sensation that's gaining the attention of Indian music fans, are unbuttoning their collars in a steamy new office worker theme for their hit mobile game NCT Zone.

Take One Co unveiled the corporate fantasy update today, featuring the boy band members in tight-fitting suits, dangling ID badges and – in a move that's sent fans' temperatures soaring – seductive spectacles that would make even Mumbai's most discerning fashionistas swoon.

"It's giving fifty shades of K-pop," gasped one Indian fan on social media, as downloads of the game reportedly surged across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore within hours of the announcement.

The update arrives just as NCT Zone prepares to flex its muscles offline with pop-up experiences in Tokyo and Seoul.

From 14-30 March, Japanese fans can slip into the Neo University Party in Tokyo, while Seoul's Gangnam district will host the suggestively named NCT Zone club experience from 20-23 March at Kyuu Café.

Not content with merely digital domination, the game will also make a splashy appearance at NCT's Wish Asia Tour Log in Seoul concert from 21-23 March, where fans can interact with their virtual idols while watching the real McCoys strut their stuff on stage.

The smart money is on an Indian tour announcement soon, as industry insiders note the band's growing desi fanbase – with Indian choreographers reportedly studying NCT's moves for inspiration in upcoming dance numbers.

Players worldwide can join the corporate ladder-climbing until 9 April through an archive event, with the chance to win autographed Polaroids of the boys looking boardroom-ready – giving a whole new meaning to "performance review.”