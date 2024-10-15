Pacha Ibiza unveils a spectacular new year’s eve celebration music on presents Marco Carola and a stellar line-up of artists

MUMBAI: Following an extraordinary summer during which Music On reigned supreme over Ibiza’s nightlife, the world-renowned Pacha Ibiza is poised to welcome back Marco Carola’s distinctive musical experience for an electrifying New Year’s Eve. On 31 December 2024, music aficionados from across the globe will unite beneath the iconic twin cherries for an unforgettable night of pulsating beats and exhilarating performances, bidding farewell to 2024 at the year’s most highly anticipated celebration. At the heart of the festivities, Marco Carola will command the Pacha Ibiza dancefloor with his signature fusion of house and techno, radiating an unparalleled energy that is sure to captivate all in attendance.

Throughout the Summer, Music On has been a highlight of Ibiza’s nightlife, transforming Friday nights into a haven for music lovers. From Seth Troxler and GORDO to Chris Stussy and The Martinez Brothers, the legendary Pacha Ibiza console has been ignited by performances from international heavyweights, creating unforgettable nights that have become the stuff of island lore.

Embrace the opportunity to partake in this extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebration at Pacha Ibiza, allowing yourself to be swept away by the rhythm as the countdown to midnight unfolds.

Pacha Ibiza had a monumental year with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Marco Carola and Solomun appearing throughout the season. Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza also hosted a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party was reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia, and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, Flower Power celebrations blended nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests, including Grace Jones, Boy George, and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power took centre stage every Saturday night throughout the 21-week season.

