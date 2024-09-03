RadioandMusic
News |  03 Sep 2024 17:56 |  By RnMTeam

The Pacha collection unveils exclusive collaboration with Marco Carola's music on residency

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza is excited to announce a collaboration with Marco Carola’s legendary Music On residency, renowned for its high-energy and dynamic atmosphere on the island. Together, they are launching an exclusive limited edition release of fashion pieces that embody the essence of Carola’s iconic party. This unique collection merges fashion with the unmistakable spirit of Music On at Pacha Ibiza - offering fans and party goers alike a chance to carry a stylish piece of the experience with them.

The limited-edition t-shirts, designed in collaboration with Marco Carola and inspired by Music On's signature sound, blend the vitality of techno beats with sleek, minimalist aesthetics. The designs reflect the raw, hypnotic atmosphere that has made Music On one of Ibiza’s most celebrated residencies. ‘Pacha Lovers’ can find these coveted pieces exclusively through Pacha and Music On online and physical stores. With their bold visuals, these t-shirts offer a chance to own a piece of Music On and Pacha Ibiza history, making them must-haves for true aficionados of electronic music, and fashion, alike.

This exclusive release will be available at all of Pacha as well as Music On physical and online stores, offering Pacha Lovers the opportunity to experience the essence of Marco Carola’s legendary residency, Music On anywhere in the world.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including the likes of Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

Pacha Ibiza Camelphat Bedouin Robin Schulz Solomun Marco Carola
