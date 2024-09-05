RadioandMusic
News |  05 Sep 2024 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

House Heaven at Pacha: Hot since '82 and Chris Stussy join Marco Carola

MUMBAI: As the sun sets on another bustling Ibiza summer, Marco Carola’s Music On residency continues to captivate fans on the White Isle. This Friday, Pacha Ibiza welcomes the indomitable Hot Since '82 and the sensational talents of Chris Stussy, turning up the heat with an evening of house music's finest. Don't miss out-- book your tickets now and experience house music heaven this week at Pacha Ibiza.

Hot Since '82 is set to ignite the dancefloor at Pacha following the release of 'Sonedo', a track that's quickly become a staple in both his sets and the underground circuit. Complimenting him on Friday night will be Chris Stussy, who takes a detour from his international tour to grace the Pacha decks. Known for his magnetic, rhythm-driven performances, Stussy will weave his signature bounce-infused style into the fabric of Friday night.

With these two global talents joining Music on host Marco Carola, fans can expect a masterclass in house music. This Friday marks the next act in Marco Carola's brilliantly orchestrated summer series, where each session showcases the creme de la creme of today's DJing talent. Secure your spot on the dancefloor to experience this unmissable event.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Koslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Bohmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

